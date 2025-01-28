Israel-Hezbollah war 'hell' for Lebanese Christians

A Catholic charity has called for more help for Lebanon's Christian population, which along with many others in the country, is struggling with the impact of the conflict with Israel.

According to United Nations estimates, over a million people in Lebanon, representing a quarter of the population, have been displaced as a result of the conflict. The UN also estimates that nearly a third of the Lebanese population is now facing food insecurity.

Israeli forces invaded southern Lebanon in October last year after a year of conflict with the militant group Hezbollah. Hezbollah began launching rockets into Israel from Lebanon following the 7 October 2023 attack on Israel by Hamas.

In response, Israel has carried out aerial bombardments and assassinations in Lebanon, as well as a widely publicised operation in which thousands of rigged pagers carried by Hezbollah operatives exploded simultaneously, killing 42 people and injuring thousands.

The effects of the conflict have been profound on the ongoing civilian population.

Marielle Boutros, a project coordinator in Lebanon for ACN, said, "The war was hell for us. Every Christian here has thought about leaving the country ... Many people are still struggling ... and the situation is anything but simple – often there is no longer enough money at the end of the month for food."

According to Boutros, many people in the country have now lost their jobs and agricultural land has suffered "lasting destruction" due to the use of phosphorus bombs.

She said, "ACN emergency relief projects will therefore continue to be of crucial for months after the ceasefire. For example, support for Catholic schools is essential because many families cannot afford to pay tuition fees for their children and money is also lacking for teachers' salaries."

ACN has also been involved in handing out food parcels and providing medical assistance.

Airstrikes still happen occasionally in southern Lebanon, according to local sources.

Boutros said that despite the suffering caused by the conflict, there were signs of hope following the appointment of a new Lebanese president, Joseph Aoun, last month.

Aoun told Israel that it must withdraw its forces by 26 January, which they have not done. Despite this, many residents have started returning to their homes near the southern border.

As a proportion of its population, Lebanon has more Christians than any other country in the Middle East, with estimates ranging from a third of the country to as much as 40 per cent.