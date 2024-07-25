Inviting the non-religious to pray

Try Praying is a unique seven-day prayer guide for non-religious individuals - an invitation for people who are new to prayer and open to discovering God outside a church setting. The booklet has garnered great success around towns and cities across the UK, sparking change in the lives of many.

Christian Today spoke with Emma Weaver, Development Co-ordinator for Try Praying, to hear about the origins of the booklet, the impact it has had, and the simplicity of communicating with God.

What sparked the idea for the Try Praying booklet?

Try Praying was created 14 years ago through David Hill, who had experience in evangelism and helping others come to Christ through his work with Agapé and There is Hope. He was inspired after he met a lady who told him her aunt had become a Christian after being given a 40-day prayer guide. He had two reactions: one was, that is wonderful; the other was that he would never give a 40-day prayer guide to a non-Christian because it was too heavy. Then he had a simple lightbulb moment: why don't we write a prayer guide for people who are not religious and who don't do church? It would help them start praying about what is important to them, but crucially would introduce them to Jesus and lead them to trust him with their lives. Since then, it has just gone from strength to strength.

What are some common misconceptions about prayer?

Some people do not realise that you have to be consistent, you have to keep going and you have to build that relationship with God. You have to come with an open and genuine heart and also with realistic prayers - I believe, not 'I want to win the lottery'. If you come with a genuine heart and really want to connect, God will come and answer your prayer. He might not necessarily answer it the way you want, otherwise you're dictating to God and telling him what to do. He might say, 'I'm not going to answer your prayer, I'm going to remain silent because the answer is no or not now.'

God has heard and answered so many prayers throughout my life, which is why I do what I do. Prayer is my ministry. I love to tell people that they can have this relationship with God too.

Has the Try Praying booklet been a successful gateway for people to enquire about Jesus?

Yes, it has. We have hundreds of stories of how God has used this. The visibility of the logo on church banners and bus advertising, together with the booklet, have had a huge impact. People with all sorts of problems have seen our logo and prayed because they were desperate. God stepped in and helped them. When people use the booklet they often encounter Jesus. Through the booklet there is an invitation to trust Christ. We hear of people coming to faith as a result and we hear of people being baptised.

We have been running bus campaigns for the last 14 years, initially in Edinburgh but latterly across all of Scotland and now other places. We did some market research on whether it was having an impact on people who saw the advert and church banners. We found that over 31,000 people started praying in the four weeks that we ran the bus campaign.

The tagline on the Trypraying website is 'A seven day prayer guide for people who aren't religious and don't do church.' Why did you feel it was necessary to take out the church element?

The website is aimed at people who are not in church so in that sense, it is a form of evangelism and an evangelistic tool for Christians to help them share their faith. As we know in Romans it says 'faith comes by hearing.' There are lots of churches that are struggling right now, and there are less and less people coming to church.

Unless we come out of the church and share our faith, how are people going to hear about Jesus? How are people going to hear about God unless we go out, which is part of the Great Commission? That is our number one goal, to go and make disciples as Jesus said.

But essentially, Try Praying is three things: it's a booklet to give away; it's a church project; and it's a multi-church project. At the church level, we will give a copy of the booklet to a whole congregation and encourage them to 'use it and lose it.' They have a week to read it and then the following week they pray and see who God wants them to hand it to. They'll often give it to a family member, to someone at work, or someone on the bus or in a café.

Have you come across individuals who were reluctant to pick up a booklet?

Some churches have a Perspex box with booklets in them next to a Try Praying banner. One church has had over 500 booklets taken over the months. So, very rarely people might be reluctant but nine times out of ten they will say yes, I'll read it. Non-Christians are seeking but they don't know what they are seeking and sometimes they don't know that they are lost until we come alongside them and help them. The majority are open and accepting.

Do you believe that events over the last few years have driven more people to consider exploring faith?

Yes, there is something that they are searching for. People can request a free booklet online and we have sent hundreds of them to people who are just curious or seeking. Young people especially are curious. When we do outreach and mission, people come and ask questions, and when we offer prayer they are very thankful. Yes, you will get those that say no, I'm not interested, but there has been a turning in the last few years - people are seeking.

What are your tips for a thriving prayer life?

Like Pete Greig says, keep it simple, keep it real and keep it up! Don't just pray once and think, God did not answer my prayer, keep coming to him. When you start out on your Christian faith journey it is hard to recognise answered prayers and seeing God in your life. When you look back you will see God's hand there, you will see that no matter what you were going through, at a certain time God was with you. God is not going to come and impose himself upon you, you have to invite him in. That is why we have been given free will. Prayer is just having a simple conversation with God. It does not need to be biblical jargon or lots of Latin words. If you are angry you can scream at God, you can shout at God, because it is all about relationship, it is not about religion. When you recognise his blessing, when you recognise an answered prayer, give thanks for that because the more you recognise it and acknowledge it, the more prayers you will see answered. Also, do not be disheartened because God knows what you need, he knows what is important for you. If we don't get what we want, sometimes that is a good thing.