Indian pastors arrested under anti-conversion laws

Two Christians were arrested and booked under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act for praying on New Year's Eve in Ayodhya district of Uttar Pradesh.

Pastor Arun Kumar and Pastor Ram Tahal gathered to pray on New Year's Eve along with about 100 believers on December 31 in Ram Charan Ka Purwa in Ajrauli, Khandasa.

While they were praying and worshipping, a Hindu extremist reported to the police alleging that forced conversion was taking place. The police arrived and arrested Kumar and Tahal.

Police booked both the pastors under Section 3 and 5(1) of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021 under First Information Report (FIR) No. 278, dated 31 December 2023, in Khandasa police station at the complaint of Arvind Kumar Pandian.

In his complaint, Pandian, a resident of Mahua village, alleged that while he was on his way back in the afternoon of December 31, he saw a mob gathered near Kumar's house in Ram Charan Ka Purwa in Ajrauli.

Pandian alleged in his complaint that he saw Kumar and Tahal gather the Hindu mob and preach about their Christian faith. He further alleged that they were offering various allurements and asking the people to convert to Christianity. Furthermore, he said that this has caused the villagers to get angry and, therefore, a case should be registered against the duo for illegally performing mass conversions.

The police acted on Pandian's complaint and arrested Kumar and Tahal under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act and sent them to jail.

