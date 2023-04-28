Independent review says government needs to better understand faith

Anthony Baxter

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

The government has been told it needs to better understand faith and recognise faith groups as a force for good.

That is the conclusion drawn by Colin Bloom in his independent review into how the government engages with faith.

Bloom, the government's Independent Faith Engagement Adviser, said in his landmark report that there are already some areas where the government has engaged positively with faith communities, like the Faith New Deal grant programme and addressing freedom of religion or belief violations internationally.

However, he concluded that the government needs to go further to improve its engagement with faith groups. 

The report makes 22 recommendations, including a call to the government to provide faith literacy training for all public sector staff, and increase partnership opportunities with faith groups that are already making valuable contributions to society. 

The report was based on responses from 21,000 to the public consultation. 

Bloom said: "For millions of people, faith and belief informs who they are, what they do and how they interact with their community, creating strong ties that bind our country together.

"As we as a nation continue to become more diverse, so too does the landscape of faith and belief. Our government's understanding of the role of faith in society must remain both current and alive to its evolutionary changes."

He continued, "It must also not shy away from some of the challenges that exist in small pockets within faith communities, from forced and coercive marriages to faith-based extremism, financial exploitation, and child safeguarding. These must not be consigned to the 'too difficult' box.

"Greater understanding of faith in all its diversity will ensure that we remain a country that respects, celebrates and understands people of all faiths, beliefs and none."

Faith Minister, Baroness Scott of Bybrook said: "As Faith Minister I will continue to shine a light on the important work of faith groups across the country, who play such an important role in public life.

"I welcome this review and thank Colin for his work – we will carefully consider the recommendations and I'll make it my mission to continue to work closely with those of all faiths."

Most Read

  1. justin-welby-7-august-2022

    Majority of world's Anglicans formally reject leadership of Archbishop of Canterbury

  2. gafcon-kigali-rwanda-2023

    God is on the move in the broken Anglican Communion

  3. marriage

    Church of England bishops urged 'to step back from the brink' on same-sex blessings

  4. sudan

    Christians fear for their future in Sudan as conflict grows

  5. westminster-abbey

    British public don't want a secular coronation, poll finds

  6. james-wong-indian-ocean-primate-addressing-gafcon-iv-in-kigali-rwanda-19-april-2023

    Will the actions of orthodox Anglicans be as strong as their words post-Kigali?

  7. plastic-pollution

    Kinshasa's big plastic problem - and how the Church is helping to turn things around

More News

  1. gafcon-kigali-rwanda-2023

    God is on the move in the broken Anglican Communion

  2. westminster-abbey

    British public don't want a secular coronation, poll finds

  3. cross-of-wales

    Relic of crucifixion cross to be used in King Charles' coronation

  4. nigeria

    Challenged by the faith of those who suffer

  5. transgender

    Trans Britain: are the numbers really adding up?

  6. bible

    What now for orthodox Anglicans?