Independent review into Mike Pilavachi details bullying and 'abuse of power'

An independent review has concluded that Soul Survivor founder Mike Pilavachi engaged in decades of manipulative and controlling behaviour.

Fiona Scolding KC's report spoke of an "abuse of power" in which Pilavachi used his spiritual authority to manipulate and control young men and women under him for a period spanning over 30 years.

The months-long review found "credible and consistent evidence" of harmful behaviour that included forming "inappropriately close relationships" with young men that were followed by long periods of 'ghosting' "whereby Mr Pilavachi would seem to break off all contact with an individual for no apparent reason".

Other details included private one-on-one massages to young men who were sometimes only in their underwear.

The report reads, "These massages were not sought out by the young people, they were not enjoyed, and many young people felt deeply ashamed after them.

"They were an abuse of power: they involved imposing physical intimacy in circumstances where the young men felt unable to refuse, and whilst views differ, two young men subject to the massages perceived them to be fulfilling a sexual outlet for Mr Pilavachi.

"Mr Pilavachi says that his behaviour was not sexual in intent – but the very circumstances described above would be widely seen in society as a precursor to sexual intimacy, if not sexually intimate in and of itself.

"Whatever the reasons for this behaviour, it was deeply inappropriate for a man who was in a position of responsibility over these young people and who held roles of spiritual power."

Furthermore, the report said that Mr Pilavachi had engaged in private and "lengthy" one-on-one wrestling sessions with young men in the 1990s, 2000s and possibly even the 2010s.

"This was a serious abuse of power, as in our view its aim was to literally 'dominate' under the guise of 'horseplay'. For many young people this was not something that they wanted, welcomed or felt comfortable with," it stated.

The report, which was commissioned by Soul Survivor trustees and the Church of England's National Safeguarding Team (NST), also cited a failure of oversight on the part of the church leadership.

"We consider that people in positions of leadership in the church and trustees (although not all) knew of Mr Pilavachi's relationships with young men and his 'ghosting'.

"It has not been possible for us to identify exactly who knew what and when, but we consider that those most involved in the church and its leadership would have known about Mr Pilavachi's behaviours towards others.

"It is likely that some (albeit not the majority of the trustees or those in positions of leadership) also knew of the wrestling, at least to some extent, and highly likely that a very small number of people knew about the massages – at least well before they came to public attention in 2023.

"Moreover, in our view, people should have known about these things. This is an unacceptable state of affairs and represents failures on many levels."

The report said that Pilavachi's behaviour had caused "deep psychological harm" to victims while the failings of the church leadership had caused "a great deal of harm" to the individuals involved as well as the Soul Survivor community and wider Church.

A "notion of spiritual celebrity and the anointed leader" and inadequate oversight by church trustees and the Church of England were cited as factors in the failure to stop his behaviour.

Responding to the report, Soul Survivor leaders said they were "profoundly sorry" for the failings.

"This report shows a clear pattern of Mike Pilavachi's abusive behaviour and a culture at Soul Survivor that failed to identify and prevent it," they said.

"We fully accept the review's findings and acknowledge that failings of governance and leadership have contributed to the significant pain and harm suffered by the individuals involved, the Soul Survivor community and the wider Church."

The Church of England's lead safeguarding bishop, Joanne Grenfell, said the report made for "stark reading".

"In order that the Church might learn all it can from this case and ensure that such a shocking abuse of power, perpetrated over many years, is not repeated, we will explore what further work needs to be done, including a specific focus in relation to the governance and scrutiny of new worshipping communities across all traditions in the Church of England," she said.

If you or anyone you are in contact with are affected by the publication of this report and want to talk to someone independently please call the Safe Spaces helpline on 0300 303 1056 or visit safespacesenglandandwales.org.uk.

Alternatively, you may wish to contact the diocesan safeguarding team in your area or the National Safeguarding Team at safeguarding@churchofengland.org.