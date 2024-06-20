I'd like to meet Jesus, says actor Paul Rudd

Ant-Man star Paul Rudd has confessed he would most like to meet Jesus if given the chance.

The 55 year old, who is Jewish, chose Jesus when asked by a reporter for IGV Presents who he would most like to speak if he could choose anyone in history.

"Anyone from history, who would we choose? I know my answer: Jesus Christ," he said.

Rudd got his big break in the 1995 classic, Clueless, alongside Alicia Silverstone, and has since starred in many hit movies, including the Ant-Man, Avengers and Ghostbusters franchises. He is now busy promoting his latest movie, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.

His answer about Jesus drew laughter from his two young co-stars, Mckenna Grace, 17, and Finn Wolfhard, 21. In the light-hearted exchange, Rudd told them they could "laugh all you want" as he added, "It seems like it would be a wrong thing to say."

He continued, "You say this and people think like, 'Whoa, whoa, whoa, you can't say that,' and I'd say, 'Well, why?' That's who I would choose."

Wolfhard asked if Jesus was real, to which Rudd replied, "He existed! So wouldn't you want to spend some time with him and go 'Jesus, what's the deal?"'

Grace replied, "That's a fantastic answer."

Rudd was raised in Reformed Judaism and has said in a previous interview that his whole family is Jewish and that the Jewish community is like a "tribe" that he feels part of.

Last year, he told People magazine that if he could speak to his late father now, he would ask him what the afterlife is like and about the people he has met on the other side.

"Did you stop at the grandparents' or did you have great-great-grandparents that you never knew that were like, 'Mike, finally. Great to see you.' Wait till you see what this whole thing's about. Get ready for your mind to be blown,'" he said.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire opens in the UK on 24 June.