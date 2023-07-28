'I feel your prayers,' says Tori Kelly amid health scare

Christian singer Tori Kelly has thanked fans for their prayers as she continues to receive treatment for blood clots.

Kelly was hospitalised after collapsing on Sunday while out with friends in LA. Entertainment website TMZ reported that she is being treated for clots "around her vital organs".

She updated fans in an Instagram post saying that it had been "a scary few days" but that she was grateful for the prayers of fans and the "amazing" doctors and nurses taking care of her.

She quoted from Deuteronomy 31:8, which says, "The Lord himself goes before you and will be with you; he will never leave you nor forsake you. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged."

She said that she was "feeling stronger now" and was going ahead with the release of her new EP on Friday as planned.

"It's been a scary few days but I can feel your prayers and I can't stop thinking about you. I'm feeling stronger now and hopeful but unfortunately, there are still some things to uncover. I'm so grateful for the amazing doctors and nurses who have been looking after me," she said.

"Of course, I'm heartbroken about all the things I had planned for this week of releasing my EP, but I know my health must come first. Until I see you again, I still want you to enjoy a project that represents the happy place I've been in the last few years. I won't let this hurdle prevent the music from being yours on Friday!

"I love you all so much and I am truly overwhelmed by all the love and care I have received. Thank you from the bottom of my heart!"