Honouring the songs of my childhood

Singer Michelle John has performed with the likes of Annie Lennox, Celine Dion and Mariah Carey and was a finalist on talent search show The Voice. The former backing vocalist has released her first solo album, 'God Is', a selection of gospel songs from her childhood.

Christian Today spoke with her to hear about what gospel music means to her, her experience in the music industry, and how she is trusting God with her journey.

You've recently released your album, 'God Is', which is a selection of significant songs from your childhood. Why did you want to make this album?

It was time - and I know that sounds like a really cliché answer! But I was busy doing lots of things and I think sometimes in life you get a bit of a nudge, and something is telling you it is time to go back to the beginning and pay respect, give homage and say thank you. I just felt that it was time for me to sing these songs and I was thinking a lot about the beginning.

For example the song "God Is", which is the title track of the album, is a song that I heard when I was about 10 years old in my church. There was an incredible lady who sang it with the gospel choir. As a 10 year old something happened when I heard that song. I had a moment and I had an emotional response to it. At that point I wanted to know more about Jesus, and I wanted to give my heart to Jesus. So it was very significant and very important for me to record that song. The album launch took place in the church where that moment happened. It's really been a full circle moment.

Was a gospel album always in the pipeline for you?

I grew up in church and I sang in the choir. I used to sing with the London Community Gospel Choir for many years. I was a child of the church and so if I was ever going to do music it was going to be gospel music. I was going to be a gospel singer, but life took another turn and a door of opportunity opened. I walked through it and this whole world opened up to me. The dream of being a gospel singer or doing a gospel album just went further and further away.

I never lost my faith, but I became disconnected from the church. I went through a period where I never even thought about being a gospel singer or like doing a gospel project was even a possibility for me, because I was so detached.

You've sung at the Royal Albert Hall and other illustrious settings, and have sung for Queen Elizabeth II and former US president Barack Obama. What were those experiences like?

I remember when I was asked to do it I was a backing singer at the time. I was told I would be singing at a concert in the palace and I just thought 'oh my God!' It is just not something you think is possible. I am a girl from Peckham, I grew up on a council estate. Singing for royalty was never something that I thought would ever happen for me.

I had not even embarked on a solo career at this point and so it was just incredible. I was incredibly humbled. I remember they sent a car for me and drove me to the palace gates. The whole time I was just thinking 'wow, this is incredible', I was beyond grateful.

When I sang at the White House I was doing backing vocals for Annie Lennox, who's such an incredible, powerful, kind woman. As a female, being around another strong female like that is very empowering. It's still strange to put it into words because it's so far from my own reality. I am incredibly grateful for the experience. This is something I will tell my grandchildren one day.

You've said your life has been 'real' and 'complicated', but one of the most consistent things has been the songs on your album. How were these songs a comfort to you growing up and what has your walk with God been like?

I would say that the songs have been a comfort to me because I've been singing these songs since I was a child. I went to Sunday school as a 5 year old and at church we would sing from the hymn books. These songs have been embedded in me. We would sing them at school assemblies and my grandmother used to sing them. When I have gone through difficult times, some of the songs that I remember in those moments are these songs because they are associated with good times.

They have been a source of comfort and strength throughout my journey, but I only realised that doing the project and that has been a beautiful realisation. I would say even when I didn't feel there was a place for me in church, I always had faith. I felt that people may have judged me and said 'she's off singing for this artist and that artist and she's not singing a gospel song or a Christian song', but I always felt that God gave me the opportunities. They were never opportunities that I sought after. I never went to an audition, I never made it my mission to find Annie Lennox and give her my CV. It was one God thing after another. I've always kept my faith with me and it's been a constant throughout everything I have done.

What do you admire most about gospel music?

That's a really good question! What I love about gospel music is that you are allowed to express it in the way that is right for you. It's the freedom of being able to express it from your heart and soul however you please. I think that is the beautiful thing about gospel music, it's about a soul connection to the music and to the words and then expressing it in the way that feels right for you.

During your time on The Voice you were in Will.i.am's team. What was that experience like and how has it impacted your career?

There is a documentary called 20 Feet from Stardom about backing singers and the journey from the back to the front and being the lead singer. I didn't appreciate the difference between those two positions until I was on The Voice. It's a very different skill being the backing singer compared to being the lead singer. That was a real transition and a rude awakening for me. Being on The Voice was challenging because people judge you not just on how you sound, but on how you look and your presentation. It was a real adjustment for me.

Bringing it back to faith, I decided that whatever happened on that platform, I was going to take it as a step of faith. Agreeing to do The Voice was me saying to myself it is time to move forward and to sing my own songs. I had been a backing singer for 25 years at that point, and being a backing singer was never my plan or my goal, it was just something that happened by accident. Somewhere deep in my heart I'd always wanted to sing my own songs. It was a step of faith and I felt it was time for me to be brave and sing my own songs and push through whatever insecurities and doubts I had, and whatever things had happened in my life. Once I did The Voice I never did backing vocals again. I am still on this faith walk and I just keep it moving.

What's next for you?

I have no idea, I really don't! I trust God with my life and everything I have done - none of it has been planned. I'm open and God is full of surprises, I am enjoying the journey and enjoying being present. God has done so much more than I ever expected with my gift already. I couldn't have orchestrated this. If I'd done it I wouldn't have factored in singing for the Queen! I've learnt to trust Him.