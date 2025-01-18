Holy Land excavations piece together fascinating history of Byzantine-era monastery

Works being carried out as part of an Israel Land Authority development have unearthed Byzantine-era buildings, including a monastery withe a "unique" mosaic floor, built on a site that shows signs of settlement dating back to the Romans.

The remains of at least 10 buildings, which also include a winepress and a large warehouse, were discovered during excavations by the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) on the site of a planned new neighbourhood north of the modern city of Kiryat Gat.

"The early settlement is sited on a central road junction connecting the mountain region to the coastal plain," said site managers Shira Lifshitz and Maayan Margulis.

"It apparently served the area's smaller settlements as well as travellers passing by. This is the largest and most significant Roman and Byzantine period site uncovered in this area."

The monastery was built during a period of major expansion to the settlement that occurred sometime in the 5th-6th centuries AD, and the excavation discovered a rich trove of evidence of its importance as a centre for trade and manufacturing.

The winepress uses a sophisticated design that would have required access to significant financial resources and plentiful skilled labour, while there is also evidence of local pottery production. Added to this are numerous examples of imported wares such as coins, marble elements, and metal and glass vessels.

However, all these signs of wealth are not the greatest treasure the excavation has unearthed. It was only after the monastery's floor had been uncovered that a colourful mosaic was revealed, centred around an inscription in Greek that read "Blessed are you when you come in, and blessed are you when you go out", a quote from Deuteronomy 28:6.

The mosaic incorporates designs such as crosses, lions, doves, an amphora (a ceramic jug used in shipping), and flowers, as well as geometric patterns that highlight shapes of the cross through the use of very small stones.

"The mosaic discovered in Kiryat Gat is one of the most unique ever found in Israel," Mark Avrahami, head of artistic conservation at the IAA.

"Transferring mosaics is a complex process that requires great skill and precision. Soon, the ancient mosaic will be moved to the Israel Antiquities Authority's mosaic workshop for preservation before being displayed in the city."

The mosaic will eventually be relocated to an open area where it is accessible to the public, as part of a policy that seeks to connect people with the history of their region.

Yaacov Kvint, Director of the Israel Land Authority, said that his organisation was committed to ensuring that development did not come at the cost of losing connection with the past, and was continually working to preserve the nation's rich historical heritage.

"The Israel Land Authority invests tens of millions of shekels annually in salvage excavations for various projects across the country, aimed at uncovering and documenting the rich history and archaeology beneath the neighbourhoods of the future," he said.