Hillsong Dallas lead pastors step down to 'get healthy'

The lead pastors of Hillsong Dallas are stepping down after 15 years to take some time out to "get healthy".

In a pre-recorded message, Reed Bogard and his wife Jess said the last 10 years of living in church-planting mode had "really taken a bit of a toll" on their family.

The couple, who have three children, said it was the right time to transition out of leadership at the church and "take some time to remain healthy, get healthy and to really see what this next season holds for us."

"It has been an incredible ride thus far. We have had some crazy days, some great days, seen God do many, many miracles," Reed said.

"We are so grateful for that. With that said, the last 10 years of being in church-planting mode has really taken a bit of a toll on Jess and I and our family."

They also expressed their thanks for Hillsong's senior pastors Brian and Bobbie Houston "for believing in us and entrusting this to us."

"They have trusted so much along the way. They have been the greatest cheerleaders, the greatest supporters," Jess said.

"I never met two people who believe in people so much. We are just so grateful for you, Pastors Brian and Bobbie."

In their time with Hillsong, the Bogards have helped to plant three different campuses, including the Dallas church, LA and New York City, which is the midst of leadership change following the ousting of its pastor Carl Lentz.

Lentz was let go last year because of moral failures and an investigation is ongoing after more complaints were made about the NYC branch.

The investigation is looking into "all concerns and any wider cultural issues."

The Bogards did not mention Lentz or developments at the NYC branch in their resignation announcement.