Hasbro provokes backlash after making Mr Potato Head gender neutral

Jennifer Lee

(Photo: Hasbro)

Toymaker Hasbro sparked an online backlash this week after announcing that it would be dropping the "Mr" from its Mr Potato Head toy. 

Mr Potato Head is one of the most popular toys to be created off characters from the hit Toy Story movie franchise from Disney and Pixar. 

Notably, his character was known for insisting on the "Mr", with "That's Mr Potato Head to you" being one of the memorable lines from the movie. 

Hasbro announced on Thursday that the toy was being "reimagined for the modern consumer" and that "Mr" was being removed from packaging from autumn.

It said the new version would give children "endless" opportunities to create their own families.  

"Hasbro is making sure all feel welcome in the Potato Head world by officially dropping the Mr from the Mr Potato Head brand name and logo to promote gender equality and inclusion," it said in a statement. 

But the toymaker was mocked online after the announcement. 

TalkRADIO's Mark Dolan called Mr Potato Head the "latest victim of cancel culture" and of "woke political correctness gone mad".

"It is a shocking story, it is a disgrace," he said. 

"He's a potato! Please leave well alone. Welcome to the crazy world of 2021."

GMB presenter Piers Morgan tweeted that there were more important things to be getting on with in the middle of a global pandemic than making Mr Potato Head gender-neutral "in case we upset a few wokies". 

Hasbro has since clarified that Mr and Mrs Potato Head "aren't going anywhere" and will still be available to buy. 

Most Read

  1. ravi-zacharias

    'Tough questions' for 'charisma cult' after Ravi Zacharias scandal

  2. gay

    Number of Americans identifying as LGBT reaches all time high

  3. richard-page

    Christian magistrate loses appeal against sacking over traditional view of the family

  4. bible

    Do we need to change the Gospel to speak to today's world?

  5. vaccine

    Churches are doing 'incredible work' to support vaccine rollout - government minister

  6. joe-biden

    Most evangelicals believe Biden's election victory was 'not legitimate'

  7. Lessons in faith from Michael Faraday, the brilliant Christian scientist who rose from poverty and obscurity

More News

  1. michael-faraday

    Lessons in faith from Michael Faraday, the brilliant Christian scientist who rose from poverty and obscurity

  2. bible

    Do we need to change the Gospel to speak to today's world?

  3. ravi-zacharias

    'Tough questions' for 'charisma cult' after Ravi Zacharias scandal

  4. journey-trek

    How we can make the most of Lent

  5. pub

    £10,000 fine for church gathering in pub car park

  6. gay

    Number of Americans identifying as LGBT reaches all time high