Government ministers urged to curb trafficking threat to Ukraine refugees

Ministers in Westminster and the Scottish government are being warned of the trafficking risk to refugees coming to the UK from Ukraine.

The new humanitarian route opened up by the government allows Ukrainian refugees to come to the UK for up to three years and be housed in the homes of Britons.

There is no cap on how many can apply and the Scottish government has committed to being a 'super sponsor'.

Christian charity, CARE for Scotland, has lauded the intention behind the scheme but also warned of the dangers in a letter to both governments in which it calls for a strategy to guard against exploitation by criminals.

The proposed strategy should discourage Ukrainians from seeking help on social media where CARE warns of "unregulated groups and accounts".

"Human traffickers can masquerade on sites as genuine individuals wanting to help when they intend to 'shop' for new victims to exploit," the letter says.

Over a thousand Ukrainians have so far applied to seek refuge in Scotland.

CARE said it was important that the Scottish government make every effort to curb "malign" activity by steering refugees towards reputable groups.

"Both the Scottish Government and the UK Government can use official channels to urge refugees not to interact with groups and private individuals on social media. Instead, they should be advised to seek help through official websites or reputable NGOs, officials and charities operating on the ground in Europe," it said.

For those who do come to the country, CARE is calling for follow-up checks to prevent refugees from "falling off the radar".

It also said that training should be given to those carrying out the checks so that they can spot the signs of exploitation "which aren't always obvious".

The letter concludes: "We urge you to set out a strategy for guarding against exploitation of refugees in the short term and the longer term as they find a home in Scotland."