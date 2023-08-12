Good leadership

In case you're lucky enough to not be in the know, the feud between Elon Musk, owner of X (or Twitter, as it was formerly known), and Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta (or Facebook, for all intents and purposes) looks set to spill off the internet and into the arena.

Reportedly, both individuals are in contact with UFC head Dana White to arrange a date for an actual, physical fight, with all the viewing profits going to charity.

The quarrel bears the unmistakable mark of preposterousness. Two of the world's richest men, performing for their sycophantic disciples, resorting to physical contest to prove ... something.

In line with the antics of political leaders like Boris Johnson and Donald Trump, it contributes to a worrying trend in our public life towards entertainment over competence – the sense that leadership is sustained by sheer force of character rather than diligence, good judgement, or even selflessness.

The Christian perspective is very different. Musk and Zuckerberg's proposed fight is a timely reminder of what we see in the way Jesus leads. Not reckless ambition, not ceaseless self-promotion, not mindless violence. Rather, in the person of Jesus Christ, we find a radical humility.

After healing a man of his leprosy, Jesus retreats from the crowds who have heard of his miracles (Luke 5:12–16). He isn't interested in recognition. If anything, he actively seeks to avoid it. Instead, Jesus presents himself as someone who is interested only in service – not plaudits and acclaim. Or cage fights.

It's a model our leaders – both in business and politics – would do well to study. Between them, Musk and Zuckerberg are responsible for thousands of livelihoods, and the management of what has become essential digital infrastructure. Instead of preening for the cameras, perhaps an attempt at humility and service might better impact the world over which they have so much influence.

Sam Brown is Church Advocate at the London Institute for Contemporary Christianity (LICC).