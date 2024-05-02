God wants me to stand up and speak out against 'woke mob', says Dr Phil

TV personality Phil McGraw - popularly known as Dr Phil - says he feels compelled to speak up about some of the "strange" ideas being pedalled in modern America.

Dr Phil joined the stage at Pastor Ed Young's Fellowship Church in Grapevine, Texas, to promote his new book, We've Got Issues: How You Can Stand Strong for America's Soul and Sanity.

In a sit-down interview with Young, Dr Phil said that family in America was "under attack" and that Christians need to fight back using the tools at their disposal, including their "active relationship with God".

He said that the Church was the best hope for young people to grow up protected from harmful influences.

"If you are married and you do have two parents in [the] family and you are going to church, that's your best shot of those children going into a lifestyle that will be drug-free, alcohol-free, abuse-free, divorce-free, that's your best shot," he said.

Dr Phil expressed concern about "cancel culture" and attempts by the "woke mob" to rewrite the truth about history, science and biology. He said he would continue to speak out even if he gets cancelled.

"We've got some strange ducks out there peddling all kinds of alternatives to God and religion," he said.

"As a result, I've seen things in our country that made me think, 'Wow, I know some things I need to talk about.' And people are less willing to speak out now than they have been in the last 75 years because of cancel culture.

"If you take a position, boy they're going to come after you, the hounds are going to be on you, and get you cancelled."

He continued, "I don't care. I guess I've been around so long that somebody has to stand up and speak out. I just believe that's what God wants me to do."

He told Young that having a "kind of live and let live" mentality would not cut it anymore as people "start hijacking your narrative, until they start hijacking science or biology, history and common sense".

"At some point, you got to say, 'Enough's enough and too much is too much,' and this is too much. So I'm pushing back, and that's what this book is all about," he said.