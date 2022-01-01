God is near, says Pope in New Year's Day address

Staff writer

(Photo: YouTube/Vatican News)

In a world that continues to be rocked by insecurity and the challenges of the pandemic, God is not distant but very near, Pope Francis has said. 

The Pope appeared at the window of his study to deliver the traditional New Year's Day Angelus to thousands of pilgrims gathered in St Peter's Square.

He said the birth of Jesus showed that God does not come in power but "weak and frail".

"God is near, within our reach. He does not come with the power of someone who wants to be feared, but with the frailness of someone who asks to be loved," he said. 

"He does not judge us from his throne on high, but looks at us from below, like a brother, rather, like a son. He is born little and in need so that no one would ever again be ashamed."

New Year's Day coincides with the Catholic Church's World Day of Peace, now in its 55th year, and the Pope also used his address to urge people not to stand on the sidelines but be at the forefront of building a peaceful world.

Making a world of peace starts with having peace in our hearts, something that can only come when we turn to Jesus, he said.

It needs "concrete gestures" and someone "to take the first step", the Pope continued, as he called on people to become "craftsmen of fraternity" who "mend the threads of a world torn apart by war and violence".

"[Peace] is built by being attentive to the least, by promoting justice, with the courage to forgive thus extinguishing the fire of hatred," he said.

"And it needs a positive outlook as well, one that always sees, in the Church as well as in society, not the evil that divides us, but the good that unites us." 

He added, "Getting depressed or complaining is useless. We need to roll up our sleeves to build peace."

Most Read

  1. revelation

    The book of Revelation and the passing of political powers

  2. face-masks

    Pity your pandemic-weary church minister? Not really

  3. ukraine

    Are war clouds gathering over Eastern Europe?

  4. media

    Five ways Christians could make 2022 a better year for the media

  5. palliative-care

    Doctors urge Scottish Parliament to reject assisted suicide legislation

  6. 2022

    Watch Night or Freedom Eve?

  7. diary

    What we can take from this year into the next

More News

  1. nigeria

    West Africa tipped to be persecution 'hotspot' in 2022

  2. covid-19

    How Covid-19 has made the lives of aspiring clergy more daunting

  3. revelation

    The book of Revelation and the passing of political powers

  4. 2022

    Watch Night or Freedom Eve?

  5. media

    Five ways Christians could make 2022 a better year for the media

  6. baroness-cox

    War in Nagorno Karabakh: A story of hope amidst the ashes of destruction