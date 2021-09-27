'God is everywhere and everyone,' says Coldplay's Chris Martin

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin has opened up about his thoughts on God in a discussion with Howard Stern.

Speaking to the DJ on his SiriusXM Radio show last Thursday, the conversation turned to what Martin believes about God.

"My God, for me is all things and all," he said, according to the Daily Mail.

"God is everywhere and everyone and it's also the unknowable, the vast majesty behind everything.

"And it's just the point where you get to the place where you can't think any further, that's where I think God is."

He added, "I don't think that God is a man in the sky with a grey beard."

Martin was raised in a Christian family but he did not retain the faith as an adult, saying back in 2008 that he was "alltheist".

An alltheist is someone who believes in a god in a general sense as defined by various religions, rather than the Christian monotheistic view.

At the time, Martin expounded on the idea to the Irish Independent: "Anything that we think is incredible and beautiful and wonderful, we ascribe to something that we don't know what it is.

"Because no one can explain to you where a rose bush or Jaffa Cakes really come from. And God is just a nice word to sing. But it isn't any specific god. It's more ... alltheistic."

In his latest conversation on the subject with Stern, Martin said he was reflecting on the impact of his strict Christian upbringing.

He said it was a time in his life when he experienced "a lot of strange indoctrination" and "couldn't sing 'Paint It Black', for example, by the Stones, because I thought it was evil."

"I'm also having such a hard time in my life right now ... and part of dealing with that is going back to look at all that stuff," he said.

"There was also a lot of strange indoctrination. Not even deliberately. But yeah, there was," he said, adding that he had realized some of the things from the past "might not necessarily serve you anymore."

"I'm in that kind of period of like, well, this thing that made me survive that period, is not helping me now," he said.