Global South Anglicans 'deeply regret' CofE vote on gay blessings

The Global South Fellowship of Anglican Churches has said it will be taking "decisive steps towards re-setting the Anglican Communion" after the Church of England's vote today in favour of allowing same-sex blessings.

The GSFA expressed its "deep sadness" at the outcome and said that it "deeply regrets" the vote by the General Synod, which "goes against the overwhelming mind of the Anglican Communion".

In a statement, the GSFA said that while orthodox provinces do not plan to leave the Anglican Communion, they will now be in a state of "impaired" communion.

It also questioned the Archbishop of Canterbury's "fitness to lead what is still a largely orthodox worldwide Communion" over his support for the plans.

"Whatever the legal advice that the CofE's doctrine of marriage has not changed, we hold the well-established view that Anglican liturgy expresses its doctrine," it said.

"Furthermore, with the adoption of the motion, the 'public perception' and reality at parish level shall be that the Church no longer sees the union of one man to one woman for life as the only way intended and blessed by God, for the flourishing of marriage, family, communities, and national life."

Global South Primates will be meeting next Monday to consider the General Synod's decision more fully.

The statement continued, "In view of these developments, the GSFA will be taking decisive steps towards re-setting the Anglican Communion (as outlined in our communique following the 2022 Lambeth Conference).

"Orthodox Provinces in GSFA are not leaving the Anglican Communion, but with great sadness must recognise that the Church of England has now joined those Provinces with which communion is impaired.

"The historical Church which spawned the global Communion, and which for centuries was accorded 'first among equals' status, has now triggered a widespread loss of confidence in her leadership of the Communion."

A motion containing the plans was passed by all three houses of the General Synod today after over eight hours of debate.

It was passed despite warnings about the harm that will be done to the Anglican Communion and the potentially deadly consequences for Christians living in contexts of persecution, like Nigeria.

Speaking on behalf of the Global South during Thursday's debate, the Archbishop of the Province of Alexandria, Samy Fawzy Shehata, said that the Church of England would be surrendering its "unique position as the mother church of the Anglican Communion" if it went ahead with the plans.

"I cannot imagine that today we can understand Jesus' teaching better than the apostles and the early church," he said.

"In our understanding of marriage and sexuality, there is a red line we will never cross. Crossing this line of blessing same-sex unions will alienate 75 per cent of the Anglican Communion and endanger the ecumenical and interfaith dialogue.

"This shift in practice will lead eventually to impaired and broken communion.

"We inherited the traditional orthodox faith of the Church of England so please, please do not surrender your unique position as the mother Church of the Anglican Communion. It is your choice."