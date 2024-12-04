Global leaders adopt 'Madrid Commitment' in defence of freedom, family and life

The VI Transatlantic Summit, organised by the Political Network for Values (PNfV), convened 300 political and civic leaders from 45 countries at the Senate of Spain to unveil the Madrid Commitment, a global initiative outlining an agenda for action on freedom, family, and the culture of life for the next decade.

"Our Transatlantic Summit, more than a meeting, is a call to action," said Stephen Bartulica, Croatian MEP and the newly appointed president of PNfV. "Speeches are not enough; we must act in a global and increasingly coordinated manner to ensure that the dignity of every human being is respected at all stages of development."

The Madrid Commitment outlines the following proposals:

Defend human dignity and life from conception to natural death, ensuring the freedom to peacefully express convictions.

Advocate for legislation and policies that strengthen family formation and stability.

Promote a culture that celebrates life and values the family.

Encourage governments to adopt the Geneva Consensus Declaration, which supports women's health and respects life.

Reaffirm the original interpretation of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights as the foundation for a global alliance for life and freedom.

The document received endorsements from delegations representing countries across Europe, the Americas, and Africa, including Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Hungary, Uganda, and Sierra Leone, among others.

The Secretary of Religion of Argentina, Nahuel Sotelo, highlighted the importance of active participation in international organizations: "At the UN, there are countless resolutions being voted on that talk about gender, abortion, and patriarchy, but they do not address the family. We have to pressure our governments to be aware of what is being voted on."

Bartulica added, "We must fight in the arena of politics, but winning elections is not enough. It is culture that will ultimately determine the fate of our nations."

During the summit, Bartulica assumed the presidency of PNfV, succeeding José Antonio Kast, whose leadership was notable for strengthening the network and expanding its global impact. Bartulica, an academic and politician with experience in the European Parliament, will guide the organisation's efforts in this new phase.

The summit was made possible through the support of international organisations such as The Heritage Foundation and Family Watch International, among others.

The Madrid Commitment aims to establish itself as a key tool for coordinating global efforts in defence of Christian principles and universal values, reaffirming that family and life are fundamental pillars for the wellbeing of nations.

