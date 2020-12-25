Give the lonely a call this Christmas, says Archbishop

Staff writer

Archbishop Justin Welby

Just a phone call and a chat can help someone get through Christmas on their own, the Archbishop of Canterbury has said.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain on Christmas Day, Justin Welby said: "Ring up someone who's going to be lonely and spend a little bit of time with them today." 

He said that was the challenge for all viewers watching the show. 

"Check in and chat with someone you know who might be lonely today. Spend a few minutes with them. It will change their day," he insisted.

He also encouraged people to call the Church of England's free Daily Hope phone line if they need some encouragement. 

The phone line, available 24/7 on 0800 804 8044, offers a selection of hymns, prayers and reflections.

It was launched after the first national lockdown particulary for those with limited or no internet access, and has received over 337,000 calls from nearly 38,000 individual callers, totalling 4.14 million minutes of calls.

