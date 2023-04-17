Free Church of England expands mission efforts with northern church planting appointment

The Free Church of England (FCE) is widening its missionary engagement in its Northern Diocese.

It has appointed Rev Matthew Frith to lead church planting across the diocese, which covers the north of England and the Isle of Man.

The FCE said his appointment as diocesan church planter "marks the beginning of a new season of missionary endeavour and adventure for the Northern Diocese as the diocese seeks to play its part in the evangelisation of the north, the revitalisation of the Church, and the transformation of communities".

Rev Frith grew up in West Yorkshire and spent many years church planting in Carlisle as well as leading pioneer ministry networks across northern England.

Prior to joining the FCE, Frith had served in full-time ordained ministry in the Church of England since 2009. He left the Church of England because of its increasingly liberal position on sexuality.

He has been tasked by the FCE with planting and growing a new church in York, in addition to overseeing additional church plants across the north.

"I can't wait to embark on this new missionary adventure with the FCE," he said.

"Of late it has become impossible for me to continue to serve within the CofE due to the unbiblical direction that it has chosen to take.

"I'm therefore relieved, thankful, and delighted to have found a new home and place within the FCE, a faithful Anglican Church which is in communion with 80 per cent of orthodox Anglicans around the globe.

"I'm very much looking forward to planting and growing a new Anglican worshipping community to serve York and the surrounding areas.

"I pray that it will be a home for faithful Anglicans as well as being a dynamic and creative ministry which will reach new generations for Jesus.

"I look forward, too, to encouraging the planting of other new congregations across the north, helping the Northern Diocese to fulfil its vocation of bringing good news to the north."

The Rt Rev John Fenwick, Bishop of the Northern Diocese and Bishop Primus of the Free Church of England, welcomed his appointment.

"Matthew's wealth of experience in mission and church planting will bring great benefits as we seek to fulfil our calling to bring good news to the north. We look forward to working with him and know that he will be welcomed by the whole FCE family," he said.

The Rev Dr Bob Stephen, General Secretary of the FCE, said, "It is really good to welcome the announcement of Matthew as the Diocesan Church Planter for the Northern Diocese.

"He will be part of a growing and exciting team of clergy colleagues as we look to the future and grow our missionary endeavours.

"As a family of churches we are reshaping and reimagining ourselves to be fit for purpose in God's present and future mission to England. This appointment represents our commitment to that mission and calling."