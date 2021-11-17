Franklin Graham's UK tour to go ahead in 2022

Franklin Graham's UK tour is back on after being delayed due to the pandemic and legal challenges against venues that cancelled his events.

The God Loves You Tour UK will stop at the Liverpool Exhibition Centre on 14 May, before travelling to the ICC Wales on 21 May, the Sheffield Arena on 25 May and ending at the London ExCel Centre on 16 July.

The tour is inspired by John 3:16: "For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life."

It is open to everyone free of charge and represents a significant victory for organiser, the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association (BGEA), after the original tour planned for 2020 was hit by a wave of venue cancellations over Graham's evangelical views.

At the time, Graham said the cancellations were "spiritual warfare".

"The enemy does not want the Gospel proclaimed," he said.

Sheffield Arena was one of the venues to cancel but after legal action by the BGEA, the dispute has now been settled and the event will go ahead as planned. Legal action against other venues is still ongoing.

Graham, who is BGEA president and CEO, said, "We want all people to know that God loves them and everlasting life is available to anyone. This remains the purpose for every BGEA event, and it is why we have named the rescheduled tour the God Loves You Tour – UK."

For more information, visit GodLovesYouTour.org.uk.