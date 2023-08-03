Franklin Graham returns to UK

American evangelist Franklin Graham will be back in the UK this month for another stop on his God Loves You Tour.

The Billy Graham Evangelistic Association (BGEA), which he heads, has announced two additional dates - one at the ExCel London on 26 August 2023 and another for the OVO Hydro in Glasgow on 22 June 2024.

Both events are free and this month's stop in London will include music by CeCe Winans, Michael W Smith and Newsboys.

"We are excited to return to London again this year and to have an opportunity to preach the Gospel in Glasgow," said Graham.

"We are grateful for the thousands of Christians and hundreds of churches that have stood alongside us in recent years and continued praying for this tour to come to their cities.

"We saw hundreds of people turn to Jesus Christ in faith last year, and we believe this is God's timing for many more people in London and Glasgow to hear the message of God's great love for them."

The God Loves You Tour came to the UK last year, stopping at Liverpool, South Wales, Sheffield and London, and attended by thousands of people.

The tour nearly did not go ahead after venues cancelled their bookings amid a backlash by LGBT campaigners because of Graham's traditional views on marriage and sexuality.

The cancellations forced the BGEA to take legal action against the venues, which was successful.

Ahead of this month's London date, Rev Graham and the BGEA are partnering with Christians from nearly 1,000 churches in the capital.

Hany Abdelmasih, Regional Minister with London Baptists, said, "Last year's God Loves You Tour was a blessing to many people in London. Churches across this city united together to invite people to hear about Jesus Christ's love and forgiveness for them and the eternal hope available in Him.

"London is the place where you find the world, and it is also a place that needs the Good News of Christ proclaimed again and again. I look forward to what God will do through Rev Franklin Graham and the God Loves You Tour this year."

For more information about the tour, visit GodLovesYouTour.org.uk