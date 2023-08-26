Franklin Graham brings message of God's love to London

American evangelist Franklin Graham has returned to London for another stop on his God Loves You Tour.

He will share the message of God's love at a free event at the ExCel London on Saturday night.

He will be joined onstage by Christian artists CeCe Winans, The Newsboys and Michael W Smith.

Graham was in the UK last year for four dates on his God Loves You tour. Thousands came to hear him speak in London, Liverpool, Sheffield and south Wales. The tour went ahead after Graham successfully challenged venues over a string of booking cancellations.

Speaking ahead of Saturday's event, Graham said he was "excited" to return to the UK to preach the Gospel.

"We are grateful for the thousands of Christians and hundreds of churches that have stood alongside us in recent years and continued praying for this tour to come to their cities," he said.

"We saw hundreds of people turn to Jesus Christ in faith last year, and we believe this is God's timing for many more people in London and Glasgow to hear the message of God's great love for them."

Another date has been scheduled for the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland, on 22 June 2024.

Graham is partnering with a thousand churches around his God Loves You Tour.

Rev Hany Abdelmasih, regional minister with London Baptists, said, "Last year's God Loves You Tour was a blessing to many people in London.

"Churches across this city united together to invite people to hear about Jesus Christ's love and forgiveness for them and the eternal hope available in Him.

"London is the place where you find the world, and it is also a place that needs the Good News of Christ proclaimed again and again. I look forward to what God will do through Rev Franklin Graham and the God Loves You Tour this year!"

Doors open at the ExCel London at 6pm on Saturday 26 August.

For more information, visit GodLovesYouTour.org.uk