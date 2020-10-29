'France is under attack,' says French President after 3 die in terror attack on church

Staff writer

Emmanuel Macron has visited the scene of the terror attack in Nice(Photo: PSCP.TV)

French President Emmanuel Macron has decried the terrorist attack on a church in Nice this morning in which three people died. 

An elderly parishioner who had come to pray at the basilica of Notre-Dame was "virtually beheaded" in the knife attack, the BBC reports. 

President Macron has arrived in Nice to visit the scene of what he called an "Islamist terrorist attack".

Speaking to reporters, he said protection would be stepped up at schools and places of worship, including churches. 

"I would like to express the support of France towards the Catholic community," he said. 

He continued: "France is under attack ... If we are attacked it is because of our values of freedom and our desire not to yield to terror."

Christian Estrosi, mayor of the southern French city, said the attacker had "repeated endlessly 'Allahu Akbar'" (God is greatest).

He drew comparisons with the murder of teacher Samuel Paty, who was beheaded near his school in a suburb of Paris earlier this month after showing students cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad. 

He said a suspect has been arrested in connection with the Nice attack. 

Guinean Cardinal Robert Sarah said Islamist terorism posed a threat to the whole of the West. 

"Islamism is a monstrous fanaticism which must be fought with force and determination," he wrote on Twitter. 

He added: "The West, today France, must understand this. Let us pray."

Nice was the scene of another terror attack in 2016 when a lorry was driven into crowds of people celebrating Bastille Day.  The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack, which killed 86 people.  

Most Read

  1. jill-and-derick-dillard

    'I can't put a timeline on healing,' says Jill Duggar on rift with family

  2. law-and-order-svu-season-18-joe-biden

    Evangelicals for Biden, Trump or any particular politician is blasphemous

  3. sadie-robertson

    Pregnant Sadie Robertson says Covid-19 diagnosis has been 'one of the most challenging things'

  4. transgender

    Medical experts challenge transgender ideology in science video for schools

  5. bill-johnson

    Bethel's Bill Johnson says he'll be voting for Trump 'with confidence and a clear conscience'

  6. andrew-white

    Canon Andrew White disqualified from senior management position in a charity for 12 years

  7. amy-coney-barrett

    Pastors and pro-lifers celebrate confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court

More News

  1. andrew-white

    Canon Andrew White disqualified from senior management position in a charity for 12 years

  2. bill-johnson

    Bethel's Bill Johnson says he'll be voting for Trump 'with confidence and a clear conscience'

  3. jill-and-derick-dillard

    'I can't put a timeline on healing,' says Jill Duggar on rift with family

  4. law-and-order-svu-season-18-joe-biden

    Evangelicals for Biden, Trump or any particular politician is blasphemous

  5. prayer

    The comfort - and challenge - in the Lord's Prayer

  6. church

    Churches drive online giving as collection plates take a hit