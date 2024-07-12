Former CofE vicar charged with historic abuse

Jonathan Fletcher, an 81-year-old former vicar of Emmanuel Church Wimbledon, has been charged with eight counts of indecent assault and one count of grievous bodily harm with intent.

The charges relate to alleged offences allegedly committed between 1973 and 1999. Fletcher, who was a prominent conservative evangelical leader, served at Emmanuel Church from 1982 until his retirement in 2012.

The allegations have led to Fletcher being bailed to appear at Kingston Crown Court on 7 August.

The Diocese of Southwark has assured ongoing support to those affected and has been cooperating with police investigations.

Emmanuel Church Wimbledon said in a statement, according to the London Evening Standard: "We learned very recently that Jonathan Fletcher is being prosecuted for a number of historical offences against an adult.

"Jonathan Fletcher was formerly minister at Emmanuel. He retired in 2012 and currently has no authority to minister in the Church of England."