Former Bishop of Hexham and Newcastle criticised in safeguarding review

The former Catholic Bishop of Hexham and Newcastle put people at "potential risk" by ignoring safeguarding advice and having a close friendship with a registered sex offender, a review has found.

Robert Byrne served stepped down as Bishop of Hexham and Newcastle in December 2022, having served in the position since 2019.

A report from the Catholic Safeguarding Standards Agency (CSSA) said that while the diocese now meets "minimum standards" of safeguarding, the former bishop had demonstrated "poor leadership" during his tenure, including "poor decision-making, inappropriate associations, and ignoring professional safeguarding advice".

According to the agency, Bishop Byrne appointed Canon Fr Michael McCoy as Dean of St Mary's Cathedral despite being made aware by other clergy that the priest had "a significant history of safeguarding concerns".

The CSSA said that although it could not provide proof of criminal offences by Canon McCoy, he had "displayed a clear pattern of grooming behaviour". Canon McCoy took his own life in 2021 when he found out that police were investigating a historical allegation of abuse against him.

"There was an abundance of warning signals which should have given rise to more stringent safeguarding measures, and that the Diocese missed opportunities to intervene to prevent or ameliorate harm," the CSSA said.

"The appointment of Canon McCoy to an important diocesan role undermined all of those that had advised Bishop Byrne against the appointment. In the opinion of the CSSA this showed a lack of understanding of safeguarding, or a complete disregard for it."

The CSSA was also critical of Byrne's association with a priest and registered sex offender named only as Father A in the report because of ongoing legal proceedings.

The report said that Byrne's close friendship with the priest and his decision to recommend him for employment to an overseas charity was "inappropriate" and "undermined safeguarding professionals".

Their close association had allowed the priest "unrestricted access" to a number of diocesan premises which "presented a serious safeguarding risk", the report said.

Commenting on the report, the Catholic Archbishop of Liverpool, Malcolm McMahon, who commissioned the review, said, "The diocese accepts all of the recommendations to improve safeguarding practices and to provide pastoral care and support, safety and protection to survivors.

"Together, we are committed to a safer safeguarding practice."

The Catholic Bishops' Conference of England and Wales said the findings had "national implications".

"The Bishops' Conference reiterates that safeguarding lies at the heart of the mission of the Church and will continually develop and refine its policies and procedures in this area," it said.

"Key to this is the role of victims and survivors of abuse who can inform the work that continues within each of our Catholic communities across the country."