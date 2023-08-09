Forgive: why and how?

One of Tim Keller's final and most powerful books he published before his death in May was Forgive: Why should I and how can I? (2022). Keller touches on a topic we all wrestle with: forgiveness.

Should we forgive others for their harshness towards us? And if so, how can we forgive them? As always, Keller's depth of thought, wide reading and research, along with his faithful searching of the Scriptures has produced a helpful but challenging resource.

Pastoral

One of the distinctives of Keller's ministry, including this book, is his pastoral approach to every situation. For decades he was in pastoral ministry, particularly at Redeemer Presbyterian Church since 1989. This gave him a powerful practical lens with which to read the Scriptures that helped anchor his message in the Bible's central theme of reconciliation: A loving God reconciling His people to Himself through Jesus.

Keller's strength is to see reconciliation, as well as this topic of forgiveness, as a personal and pastoral appeal to people, not just an academic theory.

As an example, I was reading a recent denominational article on forgiveness that reviewed Scripture verses on this topic. Keller, in this book, reviews the same Bible verses; however, he links them together and anchors them within the Bible's theme of reconciliation.

The difference is that, in the article, forgiveness is framed as a set of rules and requirements read flatly through Bible verses. In contrast Keller's approach is explained from a pastoral perspective of a loving God reconciling the world unto Himself. The result is that Keller's book is an excellent example of a pastor seeking God's will for people.

Woke

Many social justice movements have rejected forgiveness as a patronising example of hegemony of a dominant group over another. So, a person of colour forgiving a white person for their racist remarks is just perpetuating the power imbalance that has been imposed.

This argument says forgiveness should not be offered because it is outdated and condescending. Keller unpacks this woke viewpoint, firstly from a sociological view explaining how communities must live in harmony to flourish.

Communities cannot survive if built around transactional relationships and self-interest.

Secondly, his central focus is on how the Bible explains forgiveness: the vertical relationship with God and the horizontal relationship with others.

Keller explains that forgiveness finds its true meaning in God's gracious forgiveness of humanity. From the South African Truth and Reconciliation Commission to Jesus' words to love your enemies, he explores examples of why forgiveness is the will of God and at the heart of the gospel of grace.

"To love those who do not love you is not offered as a piece of pragmatic wisdom, but as a reflection of the character of God himself" (page 115).

Throughout the book, Keller emphasizes that forgiveness is not simply a transaction or an act of forgetting, but a process that involves a deep inner transformation.

What about justice?

The balance between forgiveness and justice is well covered in Keller's book. He doesn't shy away from addressing the complexities and struggles associated with forgiving others, acknowledging the pain and difficulty involved.

Forgiveness is never just an individual concern. Keller points to the need for social healing of the community. And part of this is the way forgiveness promotes justice. Inward forgiveness, he argues, changes the heart from seeking revenge to seeking someone's good (i.e. love).

He then explains what seeking justice means and what "speaking the truth in love" (Ephesians chapter 4 verse 15) looks like in restoring community and relationships. Keller explains, "The ultimate purpose of forgiveness is the restoration of community. Not to humiliate, defeat, or drive out sinners but to correct and restore them" (page 105).

He recognizes that forgiveness doesn't always mean reconciliation or condoning harmful behaviour, and he offers guidance on navigating these complexities with wisdom and grace.

Keller uses a host of Biblical and world examples to display his forgiveness principles. In the epilogue of his book, he goes further to provide tips on how to forgive or seek forgiveness. This is an example of Keller's brilliance in seeking a pastoral approach to living out the Bible's truth.

I had recently heard a Rwandan genocide survivor, Frida Umuhoza, share her testimony of forgiveness against her former neighbours that had killed her family and tried to kill her.

A big part of her testimony was how she can forgive people who may not want to be forgiven or don't even care. Her search for reconciliation touches on the same deep principles that Keller highlights. Her search was a deeply personal search for Biblical answers to a traumatic event.

The denominational article I read was a flat clinical exposition of the Scriptures. Keller's brilliance is that he is faithful in his Biblical analysis yet pastorally addresses all of Umuhoza's key questions.

It struck me that as I was hearing Umuhoza's testimony, she was mirroring many of Keller's writings. He addresses the heart of forgiveness. Forgiveness is not just a dry Biblical topic in an article, nor just an experience, but living theology of an incarnated God who comes to restore us.

"Forgive" by Tim Keller is a compelling and intellectually stimulating book that offers a fresh perspective on the transformative power of forgiveness. Keller's blend of theology, philosophy, and personal anecdotes create a rich tapestry of insights, making this book a valuable resource for anyone seeking a deeper practical understanding of forgiveness. It encourages readers to embark on a journey of healing, reconciliation, and personal growth.

"Don't let yourself be twisted. Take in what Jesus Christ has done, put your little story about what people have done to you into the big picture story of what he did for you, and you'll have all the power you need to grant forgiveness" (page 181).