Following in the footsteps of Saint Cuthbert for young people in Togo

For Fiona Tweedie, a reluctant beginning has turned into a lifetime passion for running that will see her embark on her biggest race yet, following the steps of Saint Cuthbert in a journey that will allow her to support young people in Togo.

Fiona first laced up her running shoes around five years ago, when she started the 'Couch to 5k" programme in order to support a family member. Starting slowly on local hills and trails, she was surprised to discover a love for running that has seen her work her way up to ultra distances—races beyond the standard marathon distance of 26.2 miles (or 42.2km).

"I was always the person picked last for school teams at gym, and started running just a few years ago. I'm not at all fast, but I like running in the hills, slowly, a long way," Fiona said.

"It's some time to be with God, and away from other distractions. I get to see beautiful views in the Pentland Hills near my home and listen to the birds and marvel at God's creation."

Fiona's other passions in life include supporting young people, especially those who haven't had the easiest starts in their lives. Together with Compassion UK, Fiona and her family have touched countless lives around the world.

"We had two small children then and we wanted them to understand about the lives of other children around the world. We've sponsored something like 30 children from all over the world over the years – at one point 'the sun never sat' (as they used to say about the British Empire) on our 'family'."

Fiona has found a way to combine these two passions, committing to run 500km for child-development charity Compassion UK from May to July, and using the money raised through the generosity of the sponsors to help a project building a youth resource centre in Togo's capital, Lomé. Togo (officially the Togolese Republic), a country in West Africa, stretches 500km from north to south, which inspired Fiona's chosen distance.

"I ran the Glen Lyon 50k ultra on 1 June, but my big challenge will be the St Cuthbert's Way ultra on 21 July. It goes from Melrose Abbey to Lindisfarne – just over 66 miles or 100km, following the journey of Cuthbert."

Inextricably associated with Northumbria, Cuthbert of Lindisfarne was a monk, bishop, and hermit who was renowned for his journeys supporting local communities. Tireless as a travelling priest spreading the Christian message to remote villages, Cuthbert became known as the 'Wonder Worker of Britain' for his many feats of healing. For Fiona, her journey will give her a chance to offer vital opportunities for education to children of Togo, a mission that the holy man would undoubtedly smile upon.

"I used to be a university lecturer, and I know the importance of education in young people's lives. But so many are unable to continue due to a lack of resources or access to the resources they need," Fiona said.

"I know that young women and girls are particularly disadvantaged and I wanted to do something to help them. I really hope we'll raise enough as a team and that the Jeremiah Centre can support many young people into higher education and a better future for the students, and for the country."

Fiona hopes that people will not only join with her in this project by sponsoring her run, but will also consider supporting a child through Compassion.

"It's a wonderful way of adding an extra 'brother' or 'sister' to your family, for children to learn how other people live around the world – our children shared their hopes and fears about starting high school with our children when they were at that stage."

"You're making a wonderful, incredible difference in the life of a child through the local church in that place."