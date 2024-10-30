First Global Day of Prayer for Media: 'a remarkable success'

The first-ever Global Day of Prayer for Media is being hailed as "a remarkable success" and "a powerful 24-hour live prayer experience" after thousands of Christians around the world engaged in the event on Sunday.

More than 2,000 people joined in the live-streamed prayer marathon, logging on from over 25 countries – with the Philippines registering the highest viewership.

More than 180 women and men involved in media took part in the event, explaining their role and setting out their passion to share the Christian gospel through media in all its forms. Each led prayers with many contributing Bible verses of encouragement.

Christians in media from countries including the US, UK, Australia, New Zealand and Argentina took turns to pray for the media landscape.

There were more than 14,000 page hits on the event website, www.prayformedia.com, during the event.

Among those backing the Global Day of Prayer was Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell. In a video message posted on social media, he invited Christians "to join me in praying for the media and those often putting their lives on the line to tell the stories that need to be told."

The day of prayer was the brainchild of co-operation between Christians in Media UK, Christian Media and Art Australia, the Christian Broadcasting Association of New Zealand, and the Hollywood Prayer Network, of the United States.

Following the Day of Prayer, a spokesperson for Christians in Media UK said the event was "a remarkable success, creating a powerful 24-hour live prayer experience that united viewers and believers from around the world".

"The overwhelmingly positive feedback reaffirms the need and desire for a prayer-focused gathering dedicated to the media, arts, and entertainment industries," they said.

"We believe this is just the beginning of a powerful tradition, and we're already feeling a renewed excitement to explore the possibility of hosting this event again next year."

Rev Peter Crumpler is a Church of England minister in St Albans, Herts, UK, and a former communications director with the CofE. He was among those from the UK leading prayers during the event.