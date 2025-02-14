Finding true love in God this Valentine's Day

For some, Valentine's Day is a time for romance, quality family moments, or even celebrating 'Galentine's' with girlfriends. But for others, it can feel like just another reminder of loneliness. No matter which category you find yourself in, I would like to remind us of one truth that we can all hold on to – God is the true source of love.

God: Origin of True Love

God is love (1 John 4:8). Since love cannot exist in isolation, He created us from love and for love. Like a parent preparing a home for their new-born, God crafted this world - mountains, trees, rivers, the sun, animals - all in preparation for our arrival (Genesis 1-2). A beautiful beginning, right?

Yet, humanity, God's beloved creation, didn't reciprocate God's love. From the very beginning, Adam and Eve chose rebellion, allowing the sin of arrogance to take root. Mankind fell (Genesis 3). This pattern of brokenness has continued throughout history.

However, because God is love, He could not force us to love Him back. Love must be a choice, not an obligation. But in His mercy, He also couldn't bear to watch us perish. That's why "He gave His one and only Son, that whoever believes in Him shall not perish but have eternal life" (John 3:16). Jesus' entire life, death, and resurrection reveal the depth and magnitude of God's love.

All He has ever desired is to be reunited with us.

God: Model of True Love

Because we are created in God's image (Genesis 1:27), we are designed to reflect and seek His love. This means that without Him, we can never feel truly whole.

The Bible says in 1 John 4:8, "Whoever does not love does not know God, because God is love." Every beautiful aspect of love - patience, contentment, respect, humility, selflessness, forgiveness, righteousness, protection, hope, trust, and perseverance (1 Corinthians 13:4-7) - flows directly from Him.

He is the ultimate model for every kind of love we are meant to share - whether familial, platonic, or romantic. As our Father, He nurtures and guides us; as our closest friend, Jesus walks beside us; and as our bridegroom, He loves us with unwavering devotion.

1 John 4:19 says "We love because He first loved us." It's like an artist's masterpiece. Other artists may try to recreate it, it may even come close, but it can never be the same as the original artist's. Without God, there is no true love.

How to Respond to God's Love

So how do we love Him back? Simply by accepting His grace found in Jesus' sacrifice on the cross. 2 John 1:6 reminds us, "And this is love: that we walk in obedience to His commands. As you have heard from the beginning, His command is that you walk in love."

But what exactly does this love look like in action? Jesus Himself gives us the answer, "Love the Lord your God with all your heart, with all your soul, with all your mind, and with all your strength. The second is this: 'Love your neighbour as yourself.' There is no commandment greater than these" (Mark 12:30-31).

True love is not just a feeling - it is a choice to love God wholeheartedly and extend that love to others.

Verses to dwell on this Valentine's Day

This Valentine's Day, I encourage you to set aside time for a 'date' with God. Have a deep conversation with Him through prayer, meditate on His Word and let His love fill your heart.

Let this day be a reminder that you are deeply known and unconditionally loved by the One who created love itself.

Here are some beautiful scriptures that remind us of God's love:

"This is how God showed His love among us: He sent His one and only Son into the world that we might live through Him" – 1 John 4:9.

"This is love: not that we loved God, but that He loved us and sent His Son as an atoning sacrifice for our sins" – 1 John 4:10.

"But God demonstrates His own love for us in this: While we were still sinners, Christ died for us" – Romans 5:8.

"For I am convinced that neither death nor life, neither angels nor demons, neither the present nor the future, nor any powers, neither height nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God that is in Christ Jesus our Lord" – Romans 8:38-39.

"Greater love has no one than this: to lay down one's life for one's friends" – John 15:13.