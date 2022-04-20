Finding hope in the dream

Since I was born I have suffered from occasional bouts of conjunctivitis. Conjunctivitis is not pleasant. My eyes become inflamed, sore, red and stick together after I fall asleep during the night.

The next morning the only remedy is to bathe my eyes in hot water until the eye lids separate and treat them with eye drops and ointment until the infection clears a week or so later.

During my latest bout and visit to the medical centre, the doctor noticed my right eye had a large growth on it called a pterygium.

This was caused by sun damage to my eyes from 30 years of playing cricket without wearing sun glasses. The doctor suggested it was time to have the pterygium removed as the growth was making it easier for my eyes to become infected.

This was a routine operation and once the pterygium was removed, a graft would be placed over my eye which would help prevent infections in the future.

A few months later my eye was operated on and the operation went well. The next day the eye surgeon was pleased with the how the graft was knitting and gave me eye drops and ointment to take over the next month.

However, during the next week my right eye became increasingly agitated, sore and bunged up. It seemed to be getting worse.

In a moment of desperation, I cried out to God for my eye to be healed in the name of Jesus.

A few hours later in the early hours of the morning, I had a beautiful dream. I saw my eyes perfectly healed and better than they have ever been before. During the dream I felt a surge of love through my body.

Then I woke up and my eye was still bunged up and inflamed.

However, I felt the dream was a promise of things to come and it was something I took great comfort in as I battled the infection over the next few days.

As it turned out, another visit to the doctor confirmed that I was allergic to the ointment the doctor had given me, and I was given new medication which slowly remedied the situation over the next few days.

Within a week the eye was back to normal and is improving every day.

I am so grateful that God gave me this dream.

The pain and suffering I was feeling was lessened by the hope I found in the dream.

Joseph's dream

Joseph had a dream of ruling over his family. This led to his brothers selling him as a slave to the Ishmaelites who took him to Egypt.

Genesis chapter 37, verse 28

"So when the Midianite merchants came by, his brothers pulled Joseph up out of the cistern and sold him for twenty shekels of silver to the Ishmaelites, who took him to Egypt."

Years later Joseph found himself locked in prison falsely accused of making advances on Potiphar's wife.

Genesis chapter 38, verses 19-20

"When his master heard the story his wife told him, saying, "This is how your slave treated me," he burned with anger. Joseph's master took him and put him in prison, the place where the king's prisoners were confined."

I wonder if Joseph still remembered his dream when he was locked in prison with little hope.

Joseph showed a good attitude in his time in prison. The Lord was with Joseph and showed him kindness and granted him favour in the eyes of the prison warden.

Eventually Joseph was freed from prison and his dream was fulfilled when Pharoah appointed him in charge of Egypt.

Genesis chapter 41, verse 41

"So Pharaoh said to Joseph, "I hereby put you in charge of the whole land of Egypt."

I take great encouragement in the fulfilment of Joseph's dream.

Many of us have been given prophetic words but we have yet to see the total fulfilment of these words to date.

However, the Lord promises that his word will prevail.

Isaiah chapter 55, verse 11

"So is my word that goes out from my mouth:

It will not return to me empty,

but will accomplish what I desire

and achieve the purpose for which I sent it."

Be encouraged by the words and dreams you have been given.

I was certainly encouraged by my dream and I have faith many of the prophetic words I have been given will come to pass.