Family of Sir David Amess visit Methodist church where he was killed

The family of slain MP Sir David Amess have visited the church where he was killed in a brutal stabbing attack last Friday.

The 69-year-old Conservative MP was meeting constituents at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea when the attack occurred. Police have said his murder was terrorism.

Sir David's widow, Julia, was joined by other family members as she visited the church on Monday where they were greeted by minister, the Rev Clifford Newman.

She spent time reading some of the many tributes left in memory of Sir David, who had served as MP for Southend West since 1997.

Sir David was a devout Catholic and local Catholic churches have kept their doors open for members of the public to come in to light a candle or have a quiet moment of reflection.

A number of vigils have also been held in the town to remember the much loved MP.

His family said they have been left "shattered" by his death but also spoke of their desire for "some good" to come from it.

"He was a patriot and a man of peace. So, we ask people to set aside their differences and show kindness and love to all," the family said.

"This is the only way forward. Set aside hatred and work towards togetherness.

"Whatever one's race, religious or political beliefs, be tolerant and try to understand."