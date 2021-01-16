Family of Catholic man on life support should end the fight to keep him alive, say judges

Staff writer

(Photo: Unsplash/Daan Stevens)

Appeals court judges have urged the Catholic family of a comatose man to allow him to die.

The family, who have not been named, have been supported by the Christian Legal Centre in their bid to prevent doctors from withdrawing fluids and nutrition. 

The middle-aged man from Poland, who also cannot be named, suffered brain damage after having a heart attack last November. 

In December, the Court of Protection agreed with bosses at University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust that allowing him to die was in his best interests.

Their position is supported by the man's wife, who said he would not want to be a burden. 

His mother, sisters and niece disagree because of his Catholic beliefs and have challenged the decision. 

His niece asked the European Court of Human Rights to intervene but judges there refused to grant 'interim relief', the Daily Mail reports.

On Wednesday, judges at the Court of Appeal argued that the family's continued pursuit of legal action was "deeply distressing" to the man's wife and children, and an "assault upon the dignity of this man". 

Lord Justice Peter Jackson said it was the job of judges to ensure that his best interests were not "prejudiced by continued unfounded challenges to lawful decisions".

Lady Justice King said that treatment had been withdrawn and reinstated three times because of continuing litigation.

She agreed that medical treatment should be stopped. 

"It is hard to contemplate the distress which must have been caused to the wife and children of (the man) by the continuation of these proceedings after this court had dismissed the application for permission to appeal from Mr Justice Cohen's original decision that it was in (the man's) best interests for all medical treatment to be withdrawn," she said. 

Most Read

  1. mike-pence

    Pence quoted Ecclesiastes 3 in letter to Pelosi explaining why he wouldn't invoke the 25th Amendment

  2. donald-trump-and-franklin-graham

    Republicans who voted for impeachment sold Trump for 30 pieces of silver - Franklin Graham

  3. almonds

    What does Covid have to do with Exodus?

  4. president-trump

    Trump should have taken lessons in leadership from Jesus

  5. pippa-knight

    Christian mother appeals to public for support after judge rules brain-damaged daughter can die

  6. pope-francis

    Pope Francis and Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI are vaccinated against Covid-19

  7. c-s-lewis

    CS Lewis: A towering intellect who knew how to explain the Christian faith in simple terms

More News

  1. st-pauls-cathedral

    Cathedrals across England suspend public worship as Covid cases remain high

  2. pregnancy-crisis-helpline

    A lifeline for women considering abortion

  3. donald-trump

    Trump's toxic legacy is a huge problem now for US evangelicals

  4. church

    What will the Church look like post-pandemic?

  5. pylon-people

    How to cope with the difficult seasons of our faith journey

  6. both-and

    Is the Bible full of contradictions?