Faith leaders in joint stand against legalisation of assisted suicide

Staff writer

(Photo: Unsplash)

Faith leaders have come together to oppose the legalisation of assisted suicide ahead of a debate in Parliament.

The Archbishop of Canterbury, the Chief Rabbi and the head of the Roman Catholic Church in England and Wales have expressed grave concerns about the risk to vulnerable people if assisted suicide is legalised.

The warning comes ahead of the second reading of Baroness Meacher's Assisted Dying Bill in the House of Lords on Friday.

The Bill proposes allowing terminally ill people with less than six months to end their lives by assisted suicide. 

In a joint letter to peers, Archbishop Justin Welby, Cardinal Vincent Nichols and Chief Rabbi, Ephraim Mirvis, called for the focus to be on "assisted living" rather than assisted dying.

They cast doubt on the adequacy of promised safeguards as they warned that the common good would not be served by placing the vulnerable in ever more vulnerable positions. 

Sharing their "profound disquiet" over the proposals, they instead called for a compassionate society that offers high-quality palliative care for people in the final months of life.

"By the faiths we profess, we hold every human life to be a precious gift of the Creator, to be upheld and protected," they say.

"All people of faith, and those of none, can share our concern that the common good is not served by policies or actions that would place very many vulnerable people in more vulnerable positions.

"We appeal to people of whatever faith or belief to join us through our common bond of humanity in caring for the most vulnerable people within our society.

"In contrast to the proposals in this Bill, we continue to call for measures to make high-quality palliative care available to all at the end of their lives.

"We believe that the aim of a compassionate society should be assisted living rather than an acceptance of assisted suicide."

Most Read

  1. squid-game

    Squid Game: Netflix's new Korean drama is brilliant, revealing and dangerous

  2. church-of-england-synod

    What does the newly elected Church of England General Synod mean for conservatives?

  3. haiti

    Please pray, says US Christian group after missionaries abducted

  4. bishop-michael-nazir-ali

    Michael Nazir-Ali says he had 'no choice' but to leave Church of England

  5. bible

    What we can learn about evil from the demon-possessed man and all those pigs in Mark 5

  6. leah-sharibu

    Kidnapped Christian teenager Leah Sharibu is still alive, says pastor

  7. church

    Study: Attendance hemorrhaging at small and midsize US congregations

More News

  1. sir-david-amess

    Archbishop of York joins peers in remembering 'deeply religious' Sir David Amess

  2. the-cathedral-church-of-christ-lagos-nigeria

    The 'staggering' scale of persecution in the 21st century and how it can be addressed

  3. women-in-the-bible

    Why all the Marys in the Gospels?

  4. bible

    The end of Christian charity?

  5. clouds

    Celebrating the 'God moments' in life

  6. nympha

    Hidden in plain sight: Nympha and the other women leaders in the early church