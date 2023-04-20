Faith leaders get behind nationwide volunteer drive for King's coronation

Volunteers up and down the country will be coming out to do their bit for their communities in celebration of the King's coronation next month.

The Big Help Out gets underway on the Coronation Bank Holiday on 8 May and is being supported by faith leaders including the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, and Chief Rabbi, Sir Ephraim Mirvis.

"During the coronation, His Majesty The King will be anointed to serve others, and we'll be giving thanks for the King's example of service. That's why helping others is a key theme of the Coronation weekend – and why I'm so delighted to support the Big Help Out," the Archbishop said.

"As we celebrate the coronation, I joyfully encourage everyone to help out in all kinds of creative ways. I pray we take this opportunity to come together, support those around us and unite our communities. Let's build a legacy of love for one another."

The Chief Rabbi said: "By taking part in The Big Help Out campaign, volunteering our time and energy, we can make a positive impact on our communities, help those in need, and promote social cohesion.

"I urge everyone, regardless of their faith or background, to embrace this opportunity and take part in this day of national volunteering.

"May The Big Help Out be a source of inspiration and hope, and may it strengthen the bonds that unite us as a people."

To mark the launch of the Big Help Out, the Archbishop and Chief Rabbi visited The Passage homelessness charity in London this week where they helped to sort donated clothing and serve food to the charity's clients.

Cathedrals, which depend on volunteers to help them stay open, will be taking part in the Big Help Out by teaming up with local organisations for volunteering activities like litter picking.

They will also be hosting taster sessions where they will showcase volunteering opportunities.

At Derby Cathedral, volunteers will be on hand to talk about their personal experience of giving up some of their free time to support the cathedral.

"All our cathedrals rely on the support of thousands of volunteers without whom our historic places of worship would not be the places they are today," said the Association of English Cathedrals.