Faith in focus: How a top press photographer found his Christian calling

Mark Theisinger, a professional photographer known for his work with UK tabloids, has discovered a lasting faith in Jesus Christ.

Now based in Launceston, North Cornwall, he runs his own photography studio while dedicating his spare time to church and outreach work. Though he still takes assignments from top newspaper editors, his true passion is capturing Christian worship festivals, which have become a source of inspiration for his faith.

Reflecting on his early interest in photography, Mark shares, "In my mid-teens, I got my first camera - in the days of film - but didn't really take up photography until a few years later in 1990 whilst on a missions trip in the Philippines."

This trip marked the beginning of his dual pursuit in photography and faith.

Mark's spiritual awakening began in his teens.

"I was around 16 or 17, during the mid-1980s, and a couple of friends went to a youth meeting and had given their lives to the Lord. I was curious. After a while, I went and the presence of God was so strong on me. I asked the pastor what was happening, and he explained the Gospel. I prayed there and then and asked Jesus into my heart."

This transformative experience initially led to a struggle, but ultimately to a renewed and enduring commitment.

"My whole outlook changed for the better. Yet I turned away from the Lord a few months later and knew I was running from Him. His love kept pursuing me, and after a few months - sometimes wishing I had never prayed as I now knew I was His and the truth was in me - I rededicated my life fully and totally and have been living for Him ever since."

Throughout his professional career, Mark has found strength in his faith in Christ.

"Through really good and really bad times, He has been the abiding strength that has sustained me. In ministry and as a photographer, it has been such a blessing to see how Jesus has used me."

One of Mark's most cherished photographs is one of late evangelist Reinhard Bonnke.

"My favourite picture to this day, and I've photographed him many times in different places, is of Reinhard Bonnke preaching at a large open-air crusade in Birmingham in 1992. It was during the end of a message, and he gave an altar call. Being behind him and catching the people's faces as they prayed still blesses me to this day. I wonder what became of these individuals, churches, and communities as a result of that big event happening."

In addition to his work in photography and ministry, Mark has views on the role of artificial intelligence in his field.

"AI is helpful in some situations for editing if you are creating an artistic piece of work, but it's a no-no for accurate truth-telling work for journalism."

Theisinger's journey through faith and photography continues to inspire him and those he captures through his lens. His work not only documents the power and beauty of Christian worship but also reflects his enduring commitment to his faith and the positive impact it has had on his life.