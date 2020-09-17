Facebook accused of censorship after pulling trans-critical ad

Facebook has been accused of censorship after it removed an advert that criticized Democratic support for transgender girls competing against biologically female athletes.

The video ad, titled "Not Fair", was placed by the American Principles Project and called out Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and Senator Gary Peters for their support of the Equality Act seeking to allow transgender girls to compete as females.

The ad claims that the legislation is unfair to girls.

"All female athletes want is a fair shot at competition, at a scholarship, at a title, at victory," it says.

"But what if that shot was taken by a competitor who claims to be a girl but was born a boy? Senator Gary Peters and Joe Biden support legislation that would destroy girls' sports."

The ad was broadcast on Facebook on September 3 but was then pulled from the social media platform this week for allegedly "missing context".

American Principles Project Executive Director Terry Schilling told The Christian Post it was unclear what Facebook meant by "missing context".

"Facebook is simply using the 'missing context' label as an arbitrary means to remove speech it disagrees with," he said, adding that it was "just the latest example in a frightening trend of Big Tech censorship, particularly of conservative ideas."