Ex-Boyzone star Shane Lynch accuses Taylor Swift of 'demonic rituals' in concerts

Former Boyzone member Shane Lynch has accused pop stars like Taylor Swift of incorporating what he sees as satanic elements into their shows.

Speaking to the Sunday World newspaper, Lynch expressed concern about some of the visual elements in today's pop concerts, like "hoods up and masks on", and "fire ceremonies".

He said it was unfortunate that many people will dismiss it as "just art" but he believes there is something more sinister at play.

Speaking about a lot of current popular music, the committed Christian said there is "a lot of hidden satanic and a lot of evil within them, including down to the beats".

He is so concerned by some music that he says he has stopped listening to it.

"I think when you're looking at a lot of the artists out there, a lot of their stage shows are satanic rituals live in front of 20,000 people without them realizing and recognizing," Lynch told the newspaper.

"You'll see a lot of hoods up and masks on and fire ceremonies. Even down to Taylor Swift — one of the biggest artists in the world — you watch one of her shows and she has two or three different demonic rituals to do with the pentagrams on the ground, to do with all sorts of stuff on her stage."

He explained why he thinks this is a problem for people's spiritual wellbeing.

"Music attaches to your emotions. It has a connection to your spirit and how you feel," he said. "That's why I've stopped listening to those types of music myself because it doesn't suit my spirit."

The father-of-two added, "It 100 per cent has an effect on society. I think our society has never been worse in many areas, and it starts from our children.

"It's coming in right at our children from the very beginning to get them to sway away from anything godly, anything controlled or disciplined. It's getting wilder and wilder out there for a reason."

He added, "Music is dangerous."

Boyzone was formed in Dublin in 1993 and became one of the biggest boy bands in the Nineties, achieving six UK number ones and nine in Ireland. They have sold over 25 million records worldwide to date.