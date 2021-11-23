Evangelical leader Melvin Tinker passes away

Julian Mann

Melvin Tinker

Leading British Anglican evangelical speaker and author, Rev Melvin Tinker, has died aged 66.

Tinker was the author of around 15 books. His 2018 analysis of the effect of social Marxism on the Western Church, That Hideous Strength: How the West was lost, published by Evangelical Press, was among his most critically acclaimed works.

His son Michael revealed on Twitter in October that his father had been diagnosed with terminal pancreatic cancer.

On November 19, Michael reported: "It seems Dad is entering his final few days. Last Monday he was having conversations about chemo, but then came a scan which showed the cancer had spread far more rapidly than anyone expected. He's now home from the hospital and we're with him."

Melvin Tinker died in the early hours of November 23, the orthodox website Anglican Mainstream announced.

He was vicar of St John's Newland in Hull for 26 years until he left the Church of England in August 2020 after becoming increasingly at odds with its direction.

Announcing his departure, he wrote on the US website Anglican Ink: "In August 2020 a new Anglican network of churches was formed out of St John, Newland in Hull. Within two weeks of its announcement, over 550 folk (including children) signed up to join Christ Church Newland, Christ Church Riverside and Christ Church Orchard Park.

"This was the result of two years of prayer and planning by the whole leadership to ensure an orderly exit from the Church of England and the formation of an Anglican ministry freed up for Gospel growth."

Close friend Gavin Ashenden, former chaplain to the Queen, paid tribute to Tinker as "one of the most outstanding evangelical clergy of his generation".

"He was a fiercely intelligent author and theologian who combined intellectual clarity with an an integrity of the heart which was sadly rare in the Church of England," he said. 

