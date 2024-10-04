Evangelical Alliance records fastest membership growth in decades

The Evangelical Alliance UK (EAUK) is experiencing its largest surge in membership in three decades, with 5,000 new members joining in the past year. This remarkable growth reflects a resurgence of interest in evangelical Christianity across the UK and has strengthened the EAUK's influence in national discussions and advocacy efforts.

Founded on 19 August 1846, during a meeting of 800 evangelical leaders in London, the Evangelical Alliance was established to promote unity among evangelicals. For over 170 years, the EAUK has been committed to helping Christians and churches share the message of Jesus Christ while advocating for biblical truth in society. Today, the Alliance represents a wide range of evangelical communities and continues to fulfil its founding mission.

Under the leadership of Gavin Calver, CEO of the Evangelical Alliance and an ordained evangelist, the organisation is experiencing renewed vitality. "We've been blown away by your support and are thankful for each and every one of you," Calver stated in a membership letter, reflecting on the extraordinary growth.

The Evangelical Alliance's recent expansion is particularly striking, with over 5,000 new members joining in a 12-month surge - far surpassing the original target of 3,000. This brings total membership to more than 23,000, marking the fastest growth since the 1990s. Calver expressed his gratitude, saying, "With 5,000, the Lord's blown out of the water what we thought was possible."

Much of the growth reflects the constituency that the EAUK already has, with many new individual members signing up after EA representatives spoke at their churches. "The EA has really started asking again," Calver noted, acknowledging that the organisation had previously "taken its foot off the gas" in seeking new members.

This growth spans diverse demographics; around a quarter of UK evangelicals are people of colour, and the EAUK represents 80 different streams, networks, and denominations. Calver remarked, "One of the great joys in my job is I get to preach in lots of these places, and the first worship song on a Sunday morning tells you where you are: how charismatic an environment, how free an environment."

This surge in membership has also strengthened the EAUK's voice in national discussions, particularly in its advocacy with the UK government. The organisation regularly represents evangelicals in dialogue with policymakers, ensuring Christian perspectives are heard on key issues such as marriage and racial justice. Calver explained, "Our role is to give the church a clear and effective voice into the corridors of power."

The EAUK's influence is evident through its recent meetings at 10 Downing Street, where it has brought an evangelical perspective to important policy discussions. Calver remarked, "Certainly, in the UK, our access to the corridors of power is amazing. We're in and out of Westminster and the four governments of the UK all the time. We get to take people's voices to somewhere they wouldn't get otherwise."

Since its inception, the Evangelical Alliance has focused on empowering Christians to proclaim their faith and uphold biblical values in a rapidly changing world. Formed to provide a united voice for evangelicals, the Alliance has always sought to maintain a firm stance on essential doctrines while addressing the challenges of each generation. Calver stated, "The EA here has only really existed for two things since 1846: unite the church in reaching the lost in every corner of the UK, and secondly, give the church a clear and effective voice into the corridors of power."

In light of the growing secularism in society, Calver is both realistic and hopeful. "We're living in a secular tsunami," he said, acknowledging the challenges of a declining Christian identity in the UK. However, he also noted that the distinctiveness of evangelicalism brings hope. "Some parts of the church are baptising the culture a little, and that means the distinctiveness that evangelicalism offers brings hope," he explained.

Looking ahead, Calver and the Evangelical Alliance have ambitious goals, including increasing membership to 50,000 within the next decade. "Last year I said to my board, 'If you let me set a ten-year direction for where we want to go, I'll stay for a decade to see it through,'" Calver shared. He emphasised the need to balance theological firmness with an active evangelistic mission: "We must hold our nerve theologically. Do not compromise on the things that matter in the Word of God, no matter what the price tag within your culture, and then go for it wholeheartedly in sharing the gospel."

While this presents a significant challenge, Calver remains confident in God's provision. "As long as we stay on mission, and we don't drift, and we keep our focus, and we spend more time on our knees than on our feet, I'm confident that the Lord is with us and we'll get there."

However, he acknowledged the obstacles ahead, such as an aging population and fewer Christians in the UK. "I don't want to start doing that math, but some are going out the back door as well as through the front door," he noted, maintaining a hopeful outlook despite the challenges.