Evangelical Alliance fears assisted dying will come to Ireland after UK Parliament vote

The UK Parliament's recent approval of assisted dying has apparently been mirrored to a certain extent in Ireland where a final report by the Oireachtas [National Parliament] Joint Committee on Assisted Dying recommended "that the government introduces legislation allowing for assisted dying, in certain restricted circumstances."

Members of the Dáil, the lower house of the Irish Parliament, noted the report favorably in October with 76 TDs (Irish MPs) voting in favor and 53 TDs against the report's 38 recommendations for palliative care, on the basis of assisted dying.

Although any change in law will need to be approved by the Oireachtas and signed by the Irish president, the Evangelical Alliance Ireland (EAI) is concerned that a push for assisted dying will gain renewed traction after the Irish General Election was held on Nov. 29 and political life settles again.

A bill to introduce assisted dying in Ireland lapsed in the previous Dáil on Nov. 8, just before the general election took place.

EAI published a statement this month expressing concern about whether assisted dying will be legalized, saying that a civilized society must prioritize the "preservation of life and strive to improve quality of life," further valuing human life as "something that is intrinsically precious."

"We believe that when a society diminishes the value of life, or infers that some lives are not worth living, then that is detrimental to the greater good," stated the EAI.

In further comments sent to Christian Daily International, Nick Park, executive director of the EAI, suspected a knock-on political effect of the U.K. Parliament vote unbalancing the stance for or against assisted dying in other countries, such as Ireland.

"Following the U.K. Parliament's vote to legislate for assisted suicide, Evangelical Alliance is concerned that a similar battle could now lie ahead in the Irish Parliament," Park said. "There is a tendency for one country to follow the lead of another country."

However, Park also noted that, "on the positive side," the recent Irish General Election resulted in more pro-life politicians being elected. At the same time, the "main proponent" for assisted suicide failed to be re-elected and lost his seat.

"It is questionable whether the parties that will form the next coalition government really want to move on this contentious issue," Park added. "Many professional medical and welfare bodies, particularly those who care for the disabled and terminally ill, agree with religious leaders that assisted suicide is not the answer."

Ireland as a country is already suffering with a "major problem with suicide," Park added, highlighting the issue especially among young people.

Data for the latest annual record in 2021 from An Phríomh-Oifig Staidrimh (Central Statistics Office) in Ireland reveal 512 suicides recorded in that reporting period.

"We believe it would be counter-productive to legislate in a way that suggests some lives are not worth living," Park added. "Life is a precious gift from God, and should be treated as such under law."

Furthermore, the EAI statement recalled the real experience of Evangelical pastors and ministers who, as with other faith leaders, pastorally work with suffering people, consoling the dying and comforting the bereaved.

"We are also there to pick up the pieces when families are left devastated by the suicide of a loved one," added the EAI statement. "So although we are not trying to force our religious faith on others, our views are relevant due to our close involvement with those who will be most affected by any changes in this area."

The EAI acknowledged the profound loss of hope and dignity for a terminally unwell patient, adding that such trauma affected families and loved ones.

"However, we are deeply concerned that Ireland's suicide problem will only be compounded by legitimizing suicide in certain circumstances. We recognize that such legislation would initially be limited to strict conditions, but it would be foolish to pretend that it would not be followed shortly by demands to expand the circumstances under which assisted dying may be carried out."

The EAI noted similar concerns about assisted dying expressed by the Royal College of Physicians of Ireland, the College of Psychiatrists of Ireland, the Association for Palliative Medicine and the Irish Society of Physicians in Geriatric Medicine. Other objections have been raised by leaders of the Catholic Church, the Church of Ireland, the Presbyterian Church, the Methodist Church, and the Islamic faith.

"EAI joins them in asking that the Oireachtas would listen to those of us who work most closely with those in our society who are affected by suicide and terminal illness, and consult more widely with all these expert bodies before proceeding with legislation," added the EAI statement.

© Christian Daily International