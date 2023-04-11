Euthanasia deaths in the Netherlands rose last year

Staff writer

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

Euthanasia and assisted suicide deaths in the Netherlands rose considerably in the past year.

The number of people who chose to die in this manner reached 8,720 in 2022, up 14 per cent on the previous year, according to latest official figures.

They accounted for 5.1 per cent of all deaths in the Netherlands in 2022  - up from 4.5 per cent on the year before.

The figures recorded the euthanasia of 288 people who had dementia, up by over a third (34%) on 2021 figures. 

The number of elderly euthanised for health reasons last year reached 379, up 23% from 2021. They included 58 people who decided to be euthanised together with their partner as a couple. 

Another 115 people with severe psychiatric illness were euthanised, the same number as in 2021. 

The steady rise in euthanasia deaths in the Netherlands has worried opponents of the practice in the UK, where fresh attempts have been launched to change the law.

A recent peer-reviewed study by the Anscombe Bioethics Centre found that countries where euthanasia and assisted suicide are legal have seen an increase in overall suicide rates.

Opponents in the UK fear a "slippery slope" if assisted suicide is legalised here, pointing to Canada which is considering expanding its laws so that children and people with mental illness can qualify. 

Most Read

  1. easter

    An Easter special that breaks through the cancellation of Christianity in the public media

  2. jesus

    Where does Jesus say in the Bible that he is the divine Son of God?

  3. chris-pratt

    Chris Pratt describes the moment he met wife Katherine Schwarzenegger at church

  4. ben-kwashi

    Worldwide Church called to stand with persecuted Nigerian Christians

  5. malaysia

    Malaysian state bans Muslims from entering churches

  6. work

    How can we carry our Sunday confidence into Monday morning?

  7. online-church

    Axing online services after Covid may be factor in declining church attendance - report

More News

  1. jesus

    Where does Jesus say in the Bible that he is the divine Son of God?

  2. general-synod

    What is the right way forward for the Church of England after General Synod?

  3. football

    Could watching football be a religious experience?

  4. work

    How can we carry our Sunday confidence into Monday morning?

  5. everyone-else-burns

    Everyone Else Burns: A piercing insight into legalistic Christianity which lacks love

  6. online-church

    Axing online services after Covid may be factor in declining church attendance - report