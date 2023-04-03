Erasing UK's Christian history would be a constitutional and spiritual 'disaster', says MP

A Christian MP has warned against attempts to erase the influence of Christianity from the UK's history.

Speaking during a debate in Westminster Hall on the importance of Christianity in society, Nick Fletcher, Conservative MP for Don Valley, questioned why the UK seemed so reluctant to celebrate its Christian heritage.

He expressed regret that "fewer and fewer people understand even the most basic claims of the Christian faith" and suggested that the UK should instead be "proud" of its heritage.

"Some want to rewrite history, but everywhere we look, we see our Christian heritage, and nowhere more than in this place," he said.

"It matters to our national life, it is the air we breathe. Although many deride and want to misrepresent it, the reality is that it has been a source of great benefit.

"Much of what makes Britain great stems from this heritage, and many others from around the world recognise that, so why don't we?

"We should be proud of our Christian history and our Christian values. It would be a constitutional disaster to try and erase it, but even worse, it would be a spiritual disaster."

Speaking during the debate, housing minister Felicity Buchan noted the impact of Christianity not only on the nation's history but in local communities, despite the recent Census showing falling numbers of believers.

She said that the UK's Christian history should be celebrated.

"The latest Census tells us that the number of Christians living in this country has decreased; however, Christianity remains the most prominent religion," she said.

"Christianity has shaped this country's history, and we should recognise and celebrate that. We can all be proud of our Christian heritage and values."