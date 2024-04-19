Equipping parents to nurture their children's faith

A new resource has been launched to support parents and carers in nurturing the faith of children in the home.

'Children's Faith: A Whole Church Approach to Family Ministry' has been created by the Kitchen Table Project, part of Care for the Family, in collaboration with Andy Frost of Share Jesus International.

Its creation has been inspired by a recent study which found that 91% of parents do not want the church to be the sole provider of spiritual support for their child, while 99% say they would like the church to work in partnership with them to nurture their children's faith together.

The resource is aimed at pastors and suggests activities and action points about how they can create welcoming churches for families and empower parents and carers in ministry at home.

An online session was held this week to explore the resource and share ideas, with two more planned for 22 May and 12 June.

The Kitchen Table Project said it wanted to help church leaders review and refresh their church activities "in a way that builds a lasting faith in children and young people, making strong connections with parents and carers, and helping to develop children's and family ministry in a way that works for everyone".

"By intentionally putting parents and carers at the centre of their children's faith development, this change of mindset can also help to encourage intergenerational relationships within the church and to build a culture where children can 'serve and belong'," it said.

For more details, visit childrensfaith.eventbrite.co.uk