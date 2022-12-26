Dozens of churches receive Christmas funding boost

Some 49 historic churches have received funding to safeguard their buildings just in time for Christmas.

The churches have received a total of £421,000 in Christmas grants from the National Churches Trust.

The money will go towards urgent repairs and improving facilities.

The largest of the grants, for £30,000, is going to St Mark's Church in Shelton, Stoke on Trent. The Grade II listed church dates back to 1834 and is known locally as 'The Potter's Cathedral', a nod to the area's famous pottery industry.

The church features precious Victorian Minton tiles manufactured close by and three terracotta reliefs by renowned English ceramic artist George Tinworth.

The church is in urgent need of renovation due to the effects of ageing and weathering.

Another church receiving money this Christmas is St Mary's Church Room, in Cobham, Kent, a rare surviving example of a 'Tin Tabernacle'.

A £15,000 grant has been given to the 1889 church to upgrade the interior and provide new community facilities.

Broadcaster and National Churches Trust Vice President, Huw Edwards, said: "The latest funding from the National Churches Trust is a tremendous boost to 49 of the UK's places of worship.

"Coming just in time for Christmas, the grants awarded will help fund urgent repairs and installing modern community facilities. This will safeguard unique local heritage and keep churches open and in use for the benefit of local people.

"The National Churches Trust helps hundreds of historic churches each year and with the support of local people keeps them thriving today, and tomorrow."

Paul Ramsbottom, chief executive of the Wolfson Foundation, which is funding the fabric repair grants, said: "As well as being places of worship and buildings of beauty, churches sit at the heart of the community. In many ways they stand between the past and present," he said.

"We are thrilled to continue our partnership with the National Churches Trust to support the preservation of these significant, much-loved historic buildings across the UK."