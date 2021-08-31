Dozens of Christians killed in Nigeria this month

Scores of Christians are reported to have been killed in Nigeria in the month of August.

Morning Star News reports that some 36 Christians were killed in a string of attacks across Kaduna state, in the north of the country.

The attacks have been blamed on Fulani herdsmen.

Judith David, who lives in Machun village, Zangon Kataf County, which was attacked on 26 August, said, "Fulani herdsmen have killed three of our Christians, and five other Christians were also injured.

"It rained at the time the herdsmen invaded our village. We all had already gone to houses to sleep when the herdsmen attacked the village, forcing us to flee into the bush in the rain."

The Rt Rev Jacob Kwashi, Bishop of Zonkwa Diocese, said the attacks were taking place with impunity and that the authorities were arresting Christians for defending themselves rather than the perpetrators.

He added that the government was doing nothing to stem the violence in the Middle Belt states.

"We have never seen an evil government in this country like the one of today. The government is fully in support of the bloodshed in Nigeria. We are being killed just because we are not Muslims," Kwashi said.

"These evil Fulani jihadists are enjoying the backing of the government to go about killing people, destroying their houses and farmlands, yet when we try to defend ourselves, the government will go about arresting our people. What kind of justice is this?"

John Audu, a resident of Udawa village in Chikun County, which was attacked on 13 August, said, "We are tired of the blood being shed on a daily basis here. We need help."