Donald Trump pledges to end anti-Christian bias

Donald Trump has said that he will be creating a White House task force charged with destroying anti-Christian bias within the federal government.

Speaking at the National Prayer Breakfast, Trump said, "The mission of this task force will be to immediately hold all forms of anti-Christian targeting and discrimination within the federal government, including at the DOJ, which was absolutely terrible, the IRS, the FBI and other agencies."

During his inauguration last month, Trump, referring to his extremely close shave with an assassin's bullet, said that he was "saved by God to make America great again", a sentiment echoed by many of his Christian supporters.

The new task force will be headed by Pam Bondi, his attorney general, and will work to "fully prosecute anti-Christian violence and ... and to move heaven and earth to defend the rights of Christians and religious believers nationwide".

Trump also spoke of the work of Elon Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) in removing 'woke' policies, positions and funding within the federal government.

DOGE has claimed to have found billions in savings in the US government through such measures as cancelling leases in underused buildings and dispensing with contractors.

Of more political interest though are the savings made by doing away with 'woke' DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion) projects and revelations about spending in the United States Agency for International Development .

Just 11 days into Trump's second term, DOGE claimed that DEI-related contract cancellations had saved over $1.2 billion. DOGE also cited USAID funding DEI scholarships in Burma (Myanmar) to the tune of $45 million, over half a billion dollars for ESG (environmental, social and governance) investments in Africa and $1.2 billion in "awards to undisclosed recipients".

The Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Brian Mast, said that half a billion dollars was used to promote atheism in Nepal and millions more were used to promote LGBT ideology in countries all over the world.