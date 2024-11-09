Donald Trump is president – pray for him

Donald Trump has won the 2024 US election to be the next president of the United States of America. It is likely to be one of the most consequential moments in international politics for years to come.

His re-election will also stir up emotional responses all over the world, particularly amongst Christians. Christians have been some of his harshest critics and most vocal supporters. This is the case for both public figures and ordinary believers. My phone was buzzing the morning of the result with people expressing joy and despair.

The Washington Post has suggested that over 80% of white evangelical voters supported Trump in 2024, as well as a majority of Catholic voters. Yet groups like Evangelicals for Harris opposed Trump due to his response to the January 6 Capitol riots and concerns about his moral character.

Regardless of our political leanings I believe Christians should respond the same way to this election result.

1. Trust the Lord

Christ is still King. Jesus still reigns. Whether you think this result is the best thing for America and the world or a total disaster, God was on the throne before and He still rules. We can trust that his plan will still work out. If you think that Donald Trump is unfit for office and will make the world a worse place, take heart, Jesus has overcome the world. If you believe that Trump will improve people's lives and society, remember, Trump is not the Messiah, Christ is. Jesus will make everything new, not Donald Trump.

2. Pray for Trump

You want Donald Trump's second term to go well. You want him to be a successful president. You want American society to improve, the economy to grow and people's lives to get better. You want him to act wisely on the international stage. To want anything else would be foolish.

It doesn't matter if you think he will be a good president the second time around, our desire should be that he is; that America is a place where people live lives that benefit one another and glorify God. So, pray for Trump. Pray that God gives him wisdom, courage and discernment. Pray that he governs with mercy and justice and makes decisions that really help people.

Trump is a man in need of God like any other. Christ loves us to love all people, friend or enemy. So, pray for him. I was struck by Russell Moore's June article in Christianity Today where he called upon evangelicals to love Trump more. To really love him, which is not the same thing as supporting his policies. Moore is no supporter of Trump, but he recognises this key fact: God loves Donald Trump because he loves sinners in need of repentance. Do we?

3. Proclaim accountability

God created governments. But in a fallen world governments can become broken and can really hurt people. God gives rulers real authority. But they do not always live up to the authority which they have been given. We must not become so blind that we can never challenge our own political side when they fail to reflect an aspect of God's vision for human flourishing.

Trump has real authority. Christians have a real responsibility to hold him accountable to the God who has allowed him to have it. There are members of Trump's base who show him unquestioning loyalty. They need to be willing to challenge him when it is required. So, rejoice when good is done by the next president and object when he and his policies turn away from God's character. Present a Christian vision for society where we live closer to God's good design.

Alex Smith recently graduated from the University of Edinburgh with a first-class degree in ancient history. He is part of the team at Christiansinpolitics.org.uk and is interested in helping Christians think through political and cultural engagement well.