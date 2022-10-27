Do you care?

March 2010: I still remember, it was when our Love in Action Ministry was birthed. It all started when my husband reached out to a Filipino friend who was working at a guesthouse and started a fellowship. This friend of his said that there were often lots of clothes and slippers that the customers used to just leave behind since most of them were backpackers.

My husband, who had been planning to give out slippers in a village in one of the provinces of this country, asked his friend if he would be willing to donate those slippers and clothes to the villagers and he agreed. Elated with the result we started to gather our finances for the said outreach thinking that though we have little to give, God would surely use it to do great things in the heart of the people it would reach.

The Day

It was 10 March and because of the danger and it was impossible to penetrate the village without being noticed that we were foreigners so we asked a local partner to do the distribution of the slippers and clothes on our behalf. We prioritized giving the slippers to non-believing people to extend God's love for them in our simple gesture.

We were heartbroken when we heard the response of one of the elders who received a slipper and said, "We didn't know we are still being remembered, that someone still cares." Hearing those words created a big impact in our hearts and encouraged us all the more to go the extra mile, even though we ourselves were living paycheck to paycheck.

We consider that the money we earn is always at the disposal of God's kingdom expansion. We don't care if we do not have much. Just the mere thought of God supplying our personal needs according to His glorious riches in Christ Jesus gives us peace.

The Bible encourages us to let our light shine in Matthew chapter 5, verses 14-16: "You are the light of the world. A town built on a hill cannot be hidden. Neither do people light a lamp and put it under a bowl. Instead they put it on its stand, and it gives light to everyone in the house. In the same way, let your light shine before others, that they may see your good deeds and glorify your Father in heaven."

Who knows? Our simple gestures can be a light to those who needs it. Our simple acts of kindness might remind those who are helpless that they are remembered. Our simple smile to those around us might actually make them feel wanted.

We as believers and ambassadors of Christ are supposed to act as the extension of His hands and feet. Are we willing enough to sacrifice? Can we be selfless enough to let go of our wants and be an answered prayer to those who are in need? Let me ask you this one last question: do you care?

May we all be reminded that there was some point in our lives when we received help from the people we least expected it from - and be that least expected person for the hopeless and in need.