Do I step out or not? 7 reasons from the book of Esther

Life confronts us at times and we are forced to choose. We may have to make some really tough choices. You may be facing a major life crossroad as you read this.

Your self-talk may go something like this:

Do I take this step into the dark? ...

Will there be no turning back if I do? ...

What if things go totally wrong? What if....

A story about two people who stepped out

The book of Esther is the only book in the Bible with no mention of God. However, when you read it, you cannot help but feel God is all over it.

God enables two people to step out.

The background is about a man called Haman who devises a plan to exterminate all Jewish people during the reign of King Xerxes. He gains the full support of the king.

The Bible says in Esther chapter 3:8-9: "Then Haman said to King Xerxes, 'There is a certain people dispersed among the peoples in all the provinces of your kingdom who keep themselves separate. Their customs are different from those of all other people, and they do not obey the king's laws; it is not in the king's best interest to tolerate them. If it pleases the king, let a decree be issued to destroy them..."

We as Christians must also be aware that we can be persecuted as we make a stand for God's ways and what is right. But there is hope.

Step out like a Mordecai

Mordecai, a man of God, was actually the trigger for the persecution. He did not bow down to any man, including Haman as he passed by. And he spoke openly of his faith and Jewish heritage. This incited Haman's rage.

Friends, will we be willing Christians to stand up for what is right in work, even if others don't agree?

Of course, we always look for peace, but what happens if we are tested to compromise our faith more directly?

Mordecai understood this and made a stand. He stepped out into the dark. He did not bow down to the system or any man. Instead, he feared God.

Mordecai had every reason to run and hide.

So too, God will give us reasons to go forward and step out in his will.

Reason 1: By making a stand we can be a witness for Christ so that people see the light. Without a light shining, people go astray. Ships hit the rocks. Be light as his children.

Reason 2: Things won't change unless we do.

Actually, God doesn't want a dictator to reign like a Haman. He longs for people of faith in him to arise and advance his kingdom in the arts, media, government, business, education, in every part of society, so more people are blessed.

God raised Mordecai in influence because he chose to trust God. Haman's dominance was eventually discontinued by God as he stepped out.

Reason 3: God wants to reward his faithful, like Mordecai.

It may take a while. Perhaps injustice is so prevalent where you are it's too easy to ignore it.

But, God rewards and the story in Esther ends with Mordecai second in charge in the nation! God totally turned the tables for us too.

Jesus said that no man builds a tower without first counting the cost.

Esther also stood up and stepped out

Queen Esther, unlike Mordecai, remained silent about her nationality. She had the illusion of being safe and secure in the palace and was afraid.

Mordecai warned her not to compromise. He encouraged her to step out.

He said, from Esther chapter 4:12-14: "When Esther's words were reported to Mordecai, he sent back this answer: "Do not think that because you are in the king's house you alone of all the Jews will escape. For if you remain silent at this time, relief and deliverance for the Jews will arise from another place, but you and your father's family will perish. And who knows but that you have come to your royal position for such a time as this?"

Reason 4: There is no middle ground in this world. If we are aloof and indifferent to evil, we actually slide into Haman's camp and reap consequences.

Going to church can help make you strong among many like-minded.

Reason 5: Silence due to fear not only means losing our soul, but God will also work with another. Let's be his first choice and act on him choosing us.

Reason 6: Choose God's will over personal comfort. It's not easy but God in his power and love can help us, so we feel compelled.

I'm sure Esther had great faith in seeing God's power to elevate her as queen, and Mordecai reminded her God had done this. That helped her get serious.

Reason 7: That's it, God has placed you in your current role to be who he ordained you to be, and to share the gospel!

Friend, the book of Esther does not mention God, but his remarkable providence is evident in every verse.

Maybe you have been reading Esther and know that God is calling you to act today.

What are you to do?

Firstly, we see Esther sought God earnestly in prayer as she made her plans in chapter 6. Secondly, Mordecai did good and his good deeds caused the king to show favour.

God's timing in bringing deliverance will come to pass. He is with you and Christ is returning soon!